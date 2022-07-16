As the nation's energy prices become more volatile and governments set net-zero emissions targets, Ballarat-based organisations are leading the way by embracing cleaner energy sources.
McCain Foods Ballarat is using a cogeneration biodigester on site, which turns solid and liquid manufacturing by-products into green biogas producing heat and electricity.
Advertisement
The method will reduce CO2 emissions by 15,100 tonnes per year and save 23,000 tonnes of waste -the equivalent of about 1600 garbage trucks full.
Located not far from the Wendouree food manufacturing plant, Central Highlands Water is a key partner organisation within the Zero Emissions Water project.
The project is helping CHW to reduce its carbon footprint by reducing CO2 emissions related to the purchase of electricity.
Dr Rakib Shah, research lead of the future grid and community energy at the Centre for New Energy Transition Research based at Federation University, said more organisations were taking on initiatives to be more energy efficient, innovative and future proof.
"The economy is getting more volatile as we approach the next decade. So if someone can generate their own electricity or energy then that is entirely beneficial to them," Dr Shah said.
"It helps them to manage their recyclable materials in a better way because we already know that waste is one of the bigger issues and that will continue to grow in the future."
Dr Shah said the CfNETR was conducting research and working with a Gippsland timber mill to help them generate their own electricity from their by-product, sawdust.
"They are very keen to use their by-product because they create a lot of sawdust. They usually don't get a lot of money from selling the sawdust elsewhere. So they are planning to generate their own electricity," he said.
Looking forward, Dr Shah said there was still a long way to go for more businesses and households to become more energy efficient, and part of this was due to understanding business models and regulations.
He said in some parts of the world there was a developing initiative where residents could trade electricity with their neighbour if they had solar or a battery, but there were a number of unknowns.
Having more batteries is one way to have net-zero emissions or meet the environmental commitment.- Dr Rakib Shah
"There are regulations which prevent us from meeting the environmental commitment but we are definitely on the way to that goal and whatever target the government puts forward. We are on track," Dr Shah said.
McCain engineering project manager CO2 reduction Scott White said the manufacturer's cogeneration biodigester was an Australian-first innovation and the most efficient way to maximise CO2 reduction.
"The electricity generated from this system is used to offset our reliance on the grid and the heat is used in our steam generation process to offset our reliance on natural gas," Mr White said.
"The way we approach reducing our CO2 emissions needs to be innovative, future-proof and work within a circular economy - and our team is leading the way to identify the best opportunities at each of our sites."
Advertisement
The new method will produce 9,640,000kWh of electricity and 78,593GWh of gas annually, reducing McCain Foods Ballarat's reliance on the grid by 19 per cent.
"This new approach also gives us the ability to optimise our total energy usage by being able to match the output of the system based on solar production, factory consumption and biogas generation," Mr White said.
While each plant employs different manufacturing methods, CO2 reduction remains a critical priority for McCain Foods.
McCain Ballarat is set to start construction on a solar carpark early next year which, when combined with the existing onsite solar array is projected to further reduce emissions by more than 12,100 tonnes and produce electricity equal to the amount used by 4500 homes.
The 8.2-megawatt (MW) system will utilise more than 1100 solar panels mounted on the carpark roof, providing shaded car spaces and powering two electric car charging ports.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
The new solar carpark is expected to reduce energy consumed from the grid by 20 per cent and will build upon McCain Ballarat's existing solar production network bringing the entire system up to 17,000 panels, making it Australia's largest behind-the-meter system by energy output, with a total investment in excess of $20 Million.
Central Highlands Water is making significant progress in reducing its carbon emissions as a key component of its action on climate change.
At present, about 32 per cent of CHW's electricity is purchased from renewable sources, including from ZEW. This will increase to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025.
"We are continuing to identify and implement cost effective emission reduction opportunities as we progress towards our goal of net zero emissions by 2035," CHW said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.