COMPETITION is heating up for Ballarat on at least two sporting fronts when it comes to Commonwealth Games action, including the highly prized marathon.
City of Ballarat officially launched its marathon bid earlier this week following months of city leaders and athletes calling on the Games' governing body and state government to keep the event running with the full track and field program.
Advertisement
A Warrnambool working group, headlined by federal Wannon MP Dan Tehan, has coming out rallying south-west communities to step up a "compelling case" and prove a "superior location". The state's south-west was overlooked in April's initial Commonwealth Games announcement for regional Victoria, which confirmed Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland as major athlete hubs and event hosts.
This comes as Harcourt, just past Castlemaine, launched a bid to host mountain biking - a sport City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney confirmed was the focus of a joint-play with Hepburn Shire to bring to Creswick.
Bendigo has already been made home to squash, weightlifting, lawn bowls, netball and, like Ballarat, Twenty20 cricket.
A "coalition of councils", including City of Greater Bendigo and Mount Alexander Shire, are driving the Harcourt bid for La Larr Ba Gauwa Mountain Bike Park after expressions for interest for extra sports in the Games opened last week.
The marathon is the most hotly contested event up for grabs, particularly due to its high television coverage out on the streets with runners.
Victoria's south-west is home to the world-renowned Great Ocean Road Running Festival, between Lorne and Apollo Bay. But Ballarat, along with Canberra, is widely regarded as the nation's foremost destinations for distance running based on athlete and training reputation.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King has maintained championship marathons are best run on a circuit so spectators could watch athletes multiple times.
The City has also argued athletics teams, including support crews, will already be based in Ballarat for the Games and Ballarat offers a stadium finish on Mars.
Neighbouring Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat has been locked in as the venue for the Games' boxing program. Boxing is considered one of the highest economic drivers in the Games' schedule after athletics.
IN OTHER NEWS
A Twenty20 venue in Ballarat is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be at Eastern Oval, which is a Cricket Victoria centre of excellence.
City of Ballarat has also shown interest in hosting rowing on Lake Wendouree, which was the rowing venue for the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.
The Courier understands Warrnambool's lobbying group is yet to complete its marathon bid, which must be done by August 19. The group was also exploring to pursue hockey, shooting and basketball for the region.
Regional Victoria's Commonwealth Games begin on March 17, 2026, with an MCG opening ceremony.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.