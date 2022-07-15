The Courier

Superload to leave Ballarat, drivers told to plan for delays

July 15 2022 - 7:00am
Heavy metal: The superload parked outside Burrumbeet on Friday afternoon. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Heads up if you're heading down the Western Highway this weekend - the superload's on the move, and it does not move quickly.

Local News

