Heads up if you're heading down the Western Highway this weekend - the superload's on the move, and it does not move quickly.
The 390-tonne electrical transformer, supported by a team of trucks, is on its way to South Australia, and stayed at Burrumbeet on Friday after its journey from Melton on Thursday night.
The Department of Transport is urging drivers to plan ahead if they're driving from Ballarat to Horsham on Saturday, starting about 6.30am.
According to a transport alert, the superload will be "difficult to pass due to its 5.8 metre width".
It will be travelling at about 40 to 60km/h, and opportunities to pass will be provided where possible.
The department is still warning of "significant" delays along the entire route.
"Traffic management officers and load escorts will accompany the superload for the entire journey, making sure that roads are safe during and after the move," the alert states.
"When passing through Ararat and Stawell, they will help to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around corners, temporarily removing signs and lights, placing steel supports over existing drainage and will then put everything back in place once the superload has passed through."
On Sunday, the journey continues, with the superload expected to reach Bordertown about 3pm.
The department has also urged people who might be curious to find out exactly what a 390-tonne transformer actually is to stay away for safety reasons.
"This is a complex operation and for everyone's safety, we ask the community to stay well clear when the superload is in transit and when parked. There will be no designated viewing opportunities available," the department adds.
More information, including a route map and life traffic conditions, is available online.
