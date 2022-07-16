The Ballarat Sri Lankan community has been raising money to rally around their families and friends in the medical field after the financial crisis has left the country struggling to pay for imports of food, medicine and fuel.
Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city.
The presidential family and allies have been blamed for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods and corruption.
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted a letter of resignation on Friday morning, hours after fleeing to Singapore following the protests.
Sri Lankan Australian Association of Ballarat president Dr Samudra Jayasekera said she did not have words to describe how she was feeling watching the news.
"It is a very, very difficult time for all of us living away because we are not there to actually go through what they are going through or support them in any way physically," she said.
"Sri Lanka is going from bad to worse, we are devastated and we are helpless."
Dr Jayasekera said these last few days have reminded her how lucky she is to be living in Australia.
"I now realise what a privileged life we are living here in Australia," she said.
"I have been living here now for nearly 25 years, 22 years in Ballarat and we appreciate it more than ever.
"When we compare to others living in Sri Lanka, they do not even have the basic human needs."
Former secretary and committee member Dr Kapila Liyanapathirana said they are doing what they can to help family and friends.
People were dying in Sri Lanka, I am not exaggerating this, people are dying because of severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment.- Dr Kapila Liyanapathirana
"People were dying in Sri Lanka," he said.
"I am not exaggerating this, people are dying because of severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment.
"In Australia you would not believe that these things are happening because it is just a given.
"Once you go to hospital you just get these things, but in Sri Lanka the resources are very scarce."
Dr Liyanapathirana said the committee have been in touch with people they know or went to medical school with through social media to find out what is most needed in their communities.
Money raised from their traditional new year celebrations in May were used to send medical supplies.
Rather than sending the money in the current political situation, Dr Liyanapathirana has been speaking to medical associations.
"What they suggested was, they can give us a list of equipment that they need and we can go through their normal procurement channels where the equipment is usually bought from," he said.
Dr Liyanapathirana said they are feeling very sad with so many fond memories of the country.
"For most of us, it is the place where we were born, and then we grew up," he said.
"Most of us found our partners there, for some of us our kids were born in Sri Lanka, there are lots of fond memories."
Dr Jayasekera said they are doing what they can to help, especially since some of the issues will not be resolved quickly.
SLAAB will be running more fundraising activities over the next few months to help raise money for more medical supplies.
