Be an MVP: mask up, vaccinate and be polite

Western Victoria Primary Health Network is urging everyone in Ballarat to be an MVP when it comes to tackling COVID, flu and other respiratory disease in the community.
While sports fans know the acronym MVP stands for most valuable player, Western Victoria PHN's Naomi White says the new MVP title we should all play for will help everyone in the community including hard-working healthcare employees..
Advertisement
"The message is to Mask up, get Vaccinated and be Polite when accessing health services," Ms White said.
"Everybody is stretched and healthcare in general is stretched at the moment; we've got high and increasing COVID case numbers and in general more people sick with a multitude of things like flu that are common in winter.
"People are frustrated, they are frustrated at all the points where they are accessing care and you've got to remember like every other sector, healthcare is also struggling with illness among their workforce and are doing the best they can."
The Western Victorian Primary Health Network supports thousands of GPs and other primary healthcare providers in 21 local government areas across western Victoria and has seen the toll the pandemic has taken on its members.
"They are exhausted but they still care. They are still pushing and seeing as many people as they can as best as they can as we are living in an environment where there are a lot more sick people than normal," Ms White said.
"There's an element of burnout but we are not seeing any significant numbers (of GPs and health staff leaving) that would make a significant difference but it is a concern among all healthcare workers across the country."
Ms White said the best way the community could support those workers was to look after themselves.
"The message is to stay well and do everything you can personally do to be responsible for your own health - put your mask on particularly if you are indoors or at a crowded event, make sure you are up to date with vaccines for flu and COVID, and stay home if you're unwell.
"And be polite and understanding when interacting with healthcare and those around you."
Ms White said after more than two years there was a general sense of fatigue in the community around health messaging but people needed to again take note of the best way to protect themselves, their family and the community.
IN OTHER NEWS
She said people had become somewhat complacent about the risks of COVID and death, despite Victoria this week passing 4148 deaths from the disease - most occurring this year.
"We encourage people to think about that as they make their decisions - any choice, and what simple steps they take to prevent themselves or loved ones becoming one of those statistics."
The rising COVID case load in Ballarat saw the city record 223 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of active infections to 1210 and making the Ballarat LGA one of nine regional areas with a surging infection rate of more than 1000 active cases per 100,000 residents.
Advertisement
There are only five Melbourne metropolitan council areas, all in the outer east, with infection rates as high.
As case numbers and hospitalisations grow, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called a snap national cabinet meeting next week as pressure mounts on the federal government to reinstate pandemic leave payments for workers needing to isolate.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.