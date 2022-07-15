The Courier

Be an MVP: mask up, vaccinate and be polite

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 15 2022 - 6:30pm
RISING: Ballarat's COVID case numbers continue to grow, prompting health authorities to call for people to wear masks, get their booster vaccinations and be kind to healthcare workers.

Western Victoria Primary Health Network is urging everyone in Ballarat to be an MVP when it comes to tackling COVID, flu and other respiratory disease in the community.

