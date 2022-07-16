COVID takes lead on deadly list

As Australia COVID deaths surge to levels unthinkable in the early months of the pandemic, record books are being rewritten.
For the first time in modern history, an infectious disease is the leading cause of death in Australia - taking more lives this year than heart disease, dementia, stroke or lung cancer.
COVID has so far claimed 10,659 lives across Australia, including 4156 in Victoria, with more than 70 per cent of reported deaths from COVID-19 in Australia to date occurring this year. The deaths of 95 Victorians have been reported in the last week alone.
According to the OzSAGE working group, a multi-disciplinary network of Australian experts from sectors relevant to the well-being of the Australian population during and after the COVID pandemic, it's not just older people at risk of death.
There have been 669 people aged 20 to 59 reported as having COVID-associated deaths, and 20 deaths in children and adolescents.
Hospitalisation numbers continue to climb as case numbers of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 continue to surge. As of Saturday there were 4740 people in hospital with COVID across Australia, including 802 in Victoria - an increase of 53 in just one day heightening concerns about the growing impact on hospitals across the state.
"This has resulted in overcrowded emergency departments and contributed to ambulance ramping and unacceptable ambulance response times, adversely affecting the provision of care for other health conditions," the OzSAGE members wrote in a statement.
"Higher COVID-19 case numbers are leading to increased hospitalisation, suffering and death."
In addition to the expanded vaccine eligibility, and a push for people to get their fourth dose, the OzSAGE academics have called for a concerted public health campaign, similar to campaigns for skin cancer, road deaths and smoking, to educate the community on what individuals can do to protect themselves from infection and the benefits of ventilation and filtration.
"There is a significant misconception in the general community that once a person has had COVID, they are 'immune'. But this is not the case. The prospect of re-infection looms large for all Australians," the OzSAGE members wrote.
This is because the strains have a greater ability than BA.2 to evade immunity provided by vaccination and earlier COVID infection, but there is no evidence the new variants cause more severe disease.
It comes after the state government, in line with AHPPC advice, this week changed the period when someone is considered a recently confirmed case (exempt from testing and isolation/quarantine requirements) from three months to four weeks.
Anyone who tests positive after four weeks is now considered to have a new infection.
"This reflects the emerging evidence that new variants of COVID-19 can evade prior immunity gained from infection," the chief health officer said.
Ballarat health and business leaders have urged locals to mask up, get vaccinated and take sensible precautions to help stem the spread of COVID, as well as flu and other winter viruses, throughout the community to help ease the pressure on the healthcare system and help keep businesses open.
On Saturday Ballarat recorded 239 new COVID cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1300.
