The Courier

Maori Law aims at second John Slack Memorial Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOT FORM: Nephew Of Sonoko goes into the John Slack Memorial Trotters' Cup in Ballarat with four wins on end. Picture: Stuart McCormack

Maori Law begins the journey to his Inter Dominion Trotting Championship title defence when he steps out in Ballarat on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.