Firearm owners across the Ballarat region are getting ready for new storage laws that kick in from August 30.
Safes will need to be purpose-built, made of steel and be at least 1.6mm thick.
Receptacles that weigh less than 150kg when empty must be securely attached to a wall or floor.
Ballarat Firearms Officer Leading Senior Constable Sean Clarke said while the theft of guns - and theft or entire gun safes - "ebbed and flowed" across the division, any firearm in unknown hands was a worry.
"If a gun is stolen, it's in the wrong hands," he said.
"A lot of our firearms thefts and burglaries are due to sub-standard storage and these changes are an attempt to limit that from happening."
He said home-made gun safes, clothing lockers and tool boxes were no longer acceptable - and the locking mechanism on the safe had to be "sturdy" - and firmly locked while a gun is inside.
The rules are not new for category C and D and general category handguns, but they are new for category A and B longarms such as air-guns, non-semi-automatic rimfire rifles and shotguns.
Category A and B firearms are owned by more than 80 per cent of the shooting community - and are the go-to guns for farmers. Leading Senior Constable Clarke said he wanted to remind people of a current firearms amnesty - where they could hand in items to police or one of Ballarat's firearms dealers - Scotts or Rehfisch - or Lexton's Central Victorian Bangsticks.
"If you haven't used your firearms for many years, it's worth considering transferring to a licensed person who would use them, selling them - or just handing them in," he said.
The amnesty includes all firearms, firearm parts and ammunition.
Senior Constable Clarke also encouraged owners to double-check their paperwork for matching serial numbers. He said any change of ownership and change of address needs to done in writing to the Licensing and Regulation Division which can be done online via the Victoria Police website.
