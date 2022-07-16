The Courier

New firearm storage rules kick in from August 30, 2022

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW GUN SAFE: Leading Senior Constable Sean Clarke with an example of a compliant firearms safe. Photo: Lachlan Bence.

Firearm owners across the Ballarat region are getting ready for new storage laws that kick in from August 30.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.