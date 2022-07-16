Grasshoppers' joint coaches staying on

Shaune Moloney and Brad Macgowan will continue as senior joint coaches of Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
It will be the third active home and away season the combination has been in charge.
They were first appointed as joint coaches for 2020, but that season did not go ahead owing to COVID-19.
Macgowan said the club was pleased with the progress they had made and they were keen to go again.
He said they were eager to build on what they had achieved so far.
The Grasshoppers finished third in a COVID-19 shortened home and away season last year, but did not get an opportunity to play in what would have been their first finals series since joining the CHFL in 2011.
Macgowan said they had already started the recruiting process.
"We've identified areas we need to continue to improve in, including having a greater depth.
"We wouldn't expect to have the same shocking run of injuries we've had this year, but there's always going to be some and you need to be able to cover them."
Macgowan said they were looking to target players in the early 20s age bracket which could develop together and grow as a team.
Rokewood-Corindhap is facing an uphill battle to retain its place in the top eight and play finals.
It has four games to play and must defeat Clunes and Beaufort outside the top eight, and defeat either Skipton or Springbank to have any chance.
