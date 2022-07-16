The Courier

Another season in charge for Moloney and Macgowan at Rokewood-Corindhap

By David Brehaut
Updated July 16 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:00am
Grasshoppers' joint coaches staying on

Shaune Moloney and Brad Macgowan will continue as senior joint coaches of Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Football League next season.

