AN INTERNATIONAL award-winning crime writer is about to take the stage where American literary great Mark Twain once stood in Ballarat.
British author Ann Cleeves will visit Ballarat next month to discuss The Rising Tide, the newest adventure for her popular detective Vera Stanhope - a character at the centre of ABC television show Vera.
Demand for the free event has already exceeded Ballarat Libraries' expectations and the talk has been moved to Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute's Minerva Room, the location where Twain performed in a speaking tour of Australia in the mid 1890s.
Cleeves will share the stage with lawyer-turned-crime writer Jock Serong, who is based on the Great Ocean Road.
Ballarat is one of two events in Victoria for Cleeves, who will also appear at Carlton's Cinema Nova.
This marks Ballarat Libraries' biggest literary event since the pandemic began and is almost already booked out.
Cleeves has written more than 35 critically acclaimed novels. Alongside Vera, her detectives Jimmy Perez (Shetland) and Matthew Venn (The Long Call) have also been turned into British drama series.
Before turning to a life of crime writing, Cleeves has worked as a probationary officer, bird observatory cook and auxilliary coastguard. She now also spends her time championing health and well-being with reading.
Cleeves' work was awarded the highly esteemed Crime Writers' Association Diamond Dagger in 2017.
Serong is also a decorated crime writer. His accolades include the Ned Kelly First Fiction award for Quota in 2015. This is an award also captured by the likes of Candice Fox (Hades in 2014), Jane Harper (The Dry in 2017) and Dervla McTiernan (The Ruin in 2019).
Ann Cleeves: in conversations with Jock Serong will be at Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute on August 18, 6.30pm. Bookings essential, via events.humanitix.com/ann-cleeves-ballarat.
