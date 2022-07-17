The Courier

British crime author Ann Cleeves to speak in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute's Minerva Room.

AN INTERNATIONAL award-winning crime writer is about to take the stage where American literary great Mark Twain once stood in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.