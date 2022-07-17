For the first time since 2019, the best winemakers from the Grampians and Pyrenees regions will bring their cellar doors to Ballarat for a one-day event.
The Red Series will showcase 22 wineries from the two regions, which are renowned for red wine, at the Ballarat Mining Exchange next week.
Advertisement
Wine lovers will be able to taste four different wines from each cellar door and match wines with gourmet pies and cheese, and enjoy live music.
Grampians Estate Wines winemaker and owner Tom Guthrie, who will have a cellar door at the event, said while the Grampians and Pyrenees were known for their shiraz and cabaret wines, a greater range of smaller varieties were becoming increasingly popular.
"For example we will have our grenache and tempranillo but you've got other varieties like nebbiolo, sangiovese, durif and graciano," Mr Guthrie said.
"These lesser varieties are certainly becoming more popular and adding a lot more interest to our regions that perhaps there was 10 and 20 years ago.
"What is becoming apparent is these varieties are doing really well in our climate and soils."
The Red Series embraces the cooler months by spotlighting bolder wine varietals known for their full-bodied style and spicy, fruity flavours that warm the palette.
J and M Catering and Shop 29 owner Mark Batchelor, who has won multiple Australian awards in pie competitions, has created a duck pie for the event only.
The chef will cater for everyone's dietary needs, offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten free pies.
"My involvement is to promote great pies that will be able to be purchased and eaten with some great wines that are going to be there," Mr Batchelor said.
"The gourmet pies will match the wines. We will match some to go with particular reds and the vegetarian and chicken pies will be matched to go with a white."
Punters are in for a treat because the western Victorian wine region has experienced two excellent harvests due to La Nina.
"What is really great is we have had two excellent harvests both of quality and quantity. So the natural rain has boosted our yield and the last two summers have been cooler so it's made for a later ripening," Mr Guthrie said.
"I imagine winemakers will have their 2021 reds bottled and on show that were made from last year's harvest and showing off some of that great quality."
Mr Guthrie said the Red Series was a real opportunity to come and taste the wines western Victoria offered, support the region's winemakers and meet them.
"It's important to support these events because many of these wineries, perhaps the bigger wineries, are hurting from the cessation of exports to China. This has meant many wineries are feeling a bit of pain with sheds full of wine so the domestic market obviously is very important.
Advertisement
"Not to mention the interruptions with COVID over the last couple of years and even now with COVID getting going again."
IN THE NEWS:
Wineries attending the event include Fallen Giants, the 2021 winner of the coveted Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy for best young red.
Mount Langhi Ghiran, famous for their cool climate shiraz, and Best's Wines, home to some of the oldest vines in Australia will be at the event. Blue Pyrenees Estate, Bigibila and DogRock Winery are among the cellar doors from the Pyrenees.
Grampians Tourism chief executive officer Marc Sleeman said, "We're very proud of the many fantastic winemakers from the Grampians and we're delighted to be able to bring them together with fellow winemakers from one of our neighboring regions to shine a spotlight on western Victoria and the world-class wines that it produces".
Advertisement
After the popularity of the 2019 Red Series, organisers have decided to hold two sessions across the day, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 3.30pm to 6.30pm.
To avoid missing out, early bird tickets are available at: https://events.humanitix.com/red-series-ballarat.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.