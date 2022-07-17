Once again, crews are preparing to close a busy Delacombe intersection for major drainage works.
La Trobe Street will be closed from Learmonth Street to Heinz Road for up to four days beginning Tuesday, July 19, with detours via Brazenor Street, Winter Street, and Learmonth Street in place, though access to businesses will be maintained.
The timeframes for this work are "heavily dependent on favourable weather conditions", according to an alert from the Department of Transport, and this part of the project has already been postponed once.
Re-asphalting existing roads in the area will also continue through July.
The works are part of the $60 million state government Keeping Ballarat Moving program, which will replace a number of roundabouts with traffic lights across Sebastopol and Delacombe, install new lights on Gillies Street, and eventually a roundabout on Carngham Road.
Works at Hertford and Albert streets in Sebastopol have moved on to their next stage, with gawk screens removed and traffic moved to the outer lanes - businesses in the area have condemned the massive disruptions the works have caused, and work is not expected to be finished until at least October.
Next month, Wiltshire Lane will be closed from the Glenelg Highway to Meadow Court, while separate to the Keeping Ballarat Moving works, a new developer-funded roundabout is expected to begin construction at the Innsbruck Street and Glenelg Highway intersection.
There is still no word on when designs for a new intersection treatment for Carngham Road and Dyson Drive will be released to the public, and the new Gillies Street traffic lights are expected to be switched on "around mid-2022".
