Trains have resumed on the Ballarat line - with a slightly changed temporary timetable - but what happened during the two weeks of works?
Morning commuters should know the changed timetable will mean some services to Melbourne that leave Wendouree, Ararat, and Maryborough are leaving up to two minutes earlier, as well as some services from Southern Cross.
This is because trains are running slightly slower than usual to allow new infrastructure to "bed down", according to the Department of Transport.
Trains should be back to regular speeds by the start of August.
During the two weeks where trains were replaced by coaches, V/Line began its annual maintenance blitz, with a $13 million program for passenger and freight trains.
That means regular rail replacement, this time between Maryborough and Ballarat, for a smoother ride, but also a new crossover at Ballarat station, to allow trains to switch tracks.
Crews were seen working on plumbing in preparation for a new fire hydrant system, and inspecting buildings across the site.
The works included "renewing track infrastructure" at the bluestone carriage shed, where trains stable overnight, power upgrades at the Creswick Road and Gillies Street level crossings, and bridge works at Gnarr Creek.
There were also upgrades and maintenance completed on freight lines across the west of the state, including on the line between Geelong and Ballarat.
The maintenance work isn't quite finished yet, with coaches to replace evening trains from Sunday, July 24 to Tuesday, July 26 in both directions, and again from Friday, July 29 - passengers should expect to add at least 40 minutes to their travel time.
All weekend trains in both directions will be replaced by coaches on July 30 and 31.
Keep an eye on the V/Line website for more details, including temporary timetables and coach disruptions.
