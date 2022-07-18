The Courier

Ballarat rail line: $13 million in maintenance and track replacement completed

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspection: Workers check out the Ballarat station last week. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Trains have resumed on the Ballarat line - with a slightly changed temporary timetable - but what happened during the two weeks of works?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.