Police investigate suspicious fires in Buninyong and Napoleons

Arson chemists are investigating a suspicious fire which destroyed a Buninyong house on Friday evening.
Emergency crews arrived at the Winter Street house about 8pm to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
The house was unoccupied at the time, according to Victoria Police, and no one was injured.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.
"Arson chemists will attend (Saturday) to examine the scene."
Later that night, a ute was torched in Napoleons on the Ballarat-Colac Road.
About 12.10am, "an unknown person approached a white Nissan Navara utility outside a property", police said.
"No one was injured and there was extensive damage to the vehicle.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined."
Anyone with information on either incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
