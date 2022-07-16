A massive North Ballarat third quarter has seen it run out a 34-point victor over Melton, ending the Bloods' 11-match unbeaten run.
After being kept scoreless in the second term, the Roosters responded dominantly, swinging the match with a 6.7 (43) to 0.0 (0) third quarter.
In a heavyweight clash heavily handicapped by a strong wind, neither side found the free-following game plan they favoured.
Roosters ruck Cameron McCallum impressed in a stoppage-heavy match but its was livewire forward Jamie Quick who proved the match-winner, kicking three goals in a best-on-ground performance.
Despite the upset, the result had little effect on the ladder.
Melton still sits 12 points clear on the top after second-placed East Point lost to Sebastopol.
North Ballarat is fourth and shares 24 points with three other clubs but is nearly 20 per cent clear of its closest rival, Sebastopol.
North Ballarat 8.11 (59) d Melton 3.7 (25)
Sebastopol has recorded a third-straight win over East Point since the 2019 grand final, setting the foundations with a roaring 6.2 (38) to 0.2 (2).
The Roos fought their way back in to the game but were ultimately made to pay for their inaccuracy in front of goal with a 7.18 return a key factor in the eight-point loss.
In a tense affair, there were massive swings of momentum.
East Point could only manage a lone goal in the third quarter with the Burra's shaky 1.6 return enough to see them take a 34-point lead into the final push.
Sebastopol kicked the first goal after the break before it all turned in East Point's favour.
In the end, the Roos' inconsistency cost them, with a 4.8 showing in the last seeing them fall short.
East Point's loss see Ballarat join it on second with 32 points, though the Roos hold a 16 per cent advantage.
Sebastopol stays fifth after the three others in the 24-point club also celebrated wins.
Sebastopol 10.8 (68) d East Point 7.18 (60)
Ballarat has drawn level with East Point after holding on for a 15-point win against a late-charging Redan.
The Swans wrestled the advantage early, turning a 16-point lead at half-time into a 39-point gap heading into the final term.
Redan saw it a sign to find its best, holding the Swans to a lone goal while it went on the attack at the other end.
In the end, the surge came too late for the visiting Lions who now find themselves three wins of a finals spot.
William Liston was named Ballarat's best, while Jake Dunne, Andrew Hooper, Rhys Perry and Paddy Simpson all bagged two goals.
Ballarat 11.10 (76) d Redan 8.13 (61)
Bacchus Marsh has broken its Melton South hoodoo, with an 8.19 return not holding the Cobras back from their first win over the Panthers since the 2019 season.
The game was tight early with the visiting Bacchus Marsh only enjoying single-figure leads at the first three breaks.
Come the last, the Cobras fired, kicking early goals to put the game to bed.
Aaron Willitts was the visitiors' only multiple goalkicker, finishing with five, while playing-coach Tom German and backman Jack Williams also impressed.
Bacchus Marsh still finds itself seventh, 13 per cent off the sixth-placed Darley, heading into a clash with Sebastopol next weekend.
Bacchus Marsh 8.19 (67) d Melton South 5.5 (35)
Darley walked away a two-goal winner over Sunbury in a game marred by inaccuracy in front of goal.
Sunbury stayed in the game early, earning a nine-point lead at the main break, before a 3.9 (27) to 0.0 (0) match swung the match in the Devils' favour.
Nick Rodda (two) was Darley's only multiple goalkicker in a low-scoring 6.12 (48) to 4.12 (36) affair.
Darley stays sixth with the win heading into a clash with Redan next week.
Sunbury has the bye.
Darley 6.12 (48) d Sunbury 4.12 (36)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
