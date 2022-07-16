Creswick shocks Waubra, Springbank slump deepens | CHFL round 13 wrap

Creswick has shocked Waubra to change the complexion of the race for the Central Highlands Football League finals.
Creswick led for most of the day to get home by 18 points - just its third victory.
Coach Dean Romeril has been touting that there was a big win in the Wickers before the season was out and they delivered at Waubra on Saturday.
The win not only provides a season-high for Creswick, but also stalls the Roos' charge at the top eight and boosts Rokewood-Corindhap's hopes of playing finals with four rounds remaining.
Waubra remains ninth and remains one of three sides on six wins.
Rokewood-Corindhap has moved up one spot to seventh after holding out Clunes by 12 points at Clunes - a game clear of Bungaree, Waubra and Buninyong.
Buninyong drew level with Bungaree and Waubra with an 11-point victory over the Demons at Buninyong,
Although they have closed the gap to the top eight, the Bombers remain in 10th owing to a lower percentage
In the other telling outcome, Hepburn inflicted Springbank's third loss in a row.
The Burras were emphatic - winning by 72 points at Hepburn.
This is a major blow to their premiership hopes and aspirations of staying in the top eight.
The latter of these battles might be decided against Skipton in two rounds.
Other highlights:
+ Dunnstown remains on top of the ladder with 95-point win over Daylesford. Towner had 11 goalkickers.
+ Gordon becomes first time to top 200 points for the season - downing Beaufort by 171 points.
+ Learmonth keeps Ballan goalless in three quarters in winning by 85 points.
+ Newlyn gets fourth win of the season at expense of Carngham-Linton.
