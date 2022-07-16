AFTER a tumultuous week, culminating in the departure of import Jalon Miller due to an alleged doping violation while playing in Germany, the Miners could have turned up their toes against Frankston.
But the spirit which the club showed in the first half of the year returned as they fought to the death against the highly-rated Blues on Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium.
Despite going down 87-84, the Miners can sit back knowing they are still knocking on the door for finals and are capable on their day of matching it with the best.
The Miners flew out of the blocks with the first six points of the match and held that lead to half time, just holding sway in a topsy-turvy contest.
But after half time, Frankston gradually found their rhythm and took the lead midway through the third term.
Daniel Trist led the way. He would finish with 29 points, shooting 10 of 14 on the night to go with his 10 rebounds as the Miners struggled to cover his influence.
Back-to-back three pointers from David Crisp brought the home crowd back to life and a last second tip on from Amos Brooks leveled the scores at the last break.
Early in the last quarter, the Miners skipped out to a six-point lead but Frankston wouldn't go away as they fought back to level the scores at 81-each with 2.42m on the clock.
It was a Dillon Stith three points from the side that proved to be the difference.
The Miners had one last chance with the final possession of the night but Zac Dunmore's shot missed while Preston Bungei's hail Mary was blocked in the final second.
In the last quarter the Miners found themselves in foul trouble with Amos Brooks, Nic Pozoglou, Deng Gak and David Crisp all finding themselves on four fouls for the night. Brooks and Crisp wouldn't see out the game as the Miners just ran out of legs in the dying moments.
Despite the loss and foul trouble, it was a pleased coach Luke Sunderland who spoke after the match.
"I didn't have a problem with the players getting into foul trouble, it means we were playing hard," Sunderland said.
"Don't look at the ladder, the team we played tonight are capable of being a top two team and we showed we can match it with them.
"I think we showed tonight we can play the game hard and I thought the effort was really there. Hopefully this is now a circuit breaker for us."
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 84 (K. Sapwell 19, D. Gak 15) def by Frankston Blues 87 (D. Trist 29, A. Bailey 12)
