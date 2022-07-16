IT shouldn't have been a danger game, but the Ballarat Miners women made hard work of its clash with Frankston, flying home to a six-point win with a 28-15 last quarter.
While the not the most impressive performance of the season, the victory could be crucial given the loss of Jade Melbourne for the next two matches as she travels to New York with the Australian Opals.
On Saturday night, Melbourne wasn't quite at her best, but she produced a big last quarter, despite an awkward moment with six minutes to go where she looked to have twisted her knee and hobbled for a couple of minutes.
Melbourne would finish with 20 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
Seven points down at the last change, the Miners needed to find something and it came at the start of the last quarter. Five consecutive three pointers to start the quarter was just the tonic the team needed.
Two big bombs from Isabella Brancatisano, and one each from Melbourne, Kristy Rinaldi and Steph Gorman got the team going.
Despite the lone hand from Frankston's Darcee Garbin who had 33 points and 13 rebounds on the night, she had too much to do as the Miners team first mentality came to the fore when it mattered most.
Miners coach David Herbert said it wasn't the best performance, but any win at this time of the season was important.
"You have to have those games to get better, I didn't think we played well tonight," he said.
"The last quarter we went with 28 points, it was very unpredictable and it took us a long time to get going. I thought we were disappointing for 35 of the 40 minutes, but we hung tough and got the win.
"It was so tight, we couldn't get a lot of rotations going, but we found a group who was getting it done so we left them there."
The Miners next weekend play Launceston without Melbourne, however, Launceston have also lost two of their best players. But Herbert is under no illusions of the test that awaits with Tornadoes blowing Knox away by 42 points on Friday night.
"Yeah they're two down, but look what they did to Knox, we know it's going to be an incredibly tough game next week." Herbert said. "We have to play better than that for sure."
For her part, Melbourne said there was "no way" she was coming off.
"It was a knee-on-knee collision and I felt for a second there I couldn't put any weight on it, hence the dramatic kind of walk, I'm fine, it'll be sweet," she said.
"I think it was a matter of keeping on running. In a game like that, I'm not going to come off or ask for a sub, it's not my nature to do that.
"The girls all stuck together and we came away with a great win."
The 19-year-old will head to New York on Thursday after a quick visit home to Traralgon to see family.
"I'll head home for a little bit and then head over there, I'll be back on August 4 in time for practice that week.
"I'm stoked to be able to travel with the Opals, I never expected to be in this position because I respect the players who got cut so much.
"Every time I get an opportunity it's something I cherish and i'm super excited for the chance."
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 83 (Z. Aokuso 23, J. Melbourne 20) def Frankston Blues 77 (D. Garbin 33)
NARROW DEFEAT, BUT EFFORT RETURNS FOR MINERS MEN
AFTER a tumultuous week, culminating in the departure of import Jalon Miller due to an alleged doping violation while playing in Germany, the Miners could have turned up their toes against Frankston.
But the spirit which the club showed in the first half of the year returned as they fought to the death against the highly-rated Blues on Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium.
Despite going down 87-84, the Miners can sit back knowing they are still knocking on the door for finals and are capable on their day of matching it with the best.
The Miners flew out of the blocks with the first six points of the match and held that lead to half time, just holding sway in a topsy-turvy contest.
But after half time, Frankston gradually found their rhythm and took the lead midway through the third term.
Daniel Trist led the way. He would finish with 29 points, shooting 10 of 14 on the night to go with his 10 rebounds as the Miners struggled to cover his influence.
Back-to-back three pointers from David Crisp brought the home crowd back to life and a last second tip on from Amos Brooks leveled the scores at the last break.
Early in the last quarter, the Miners skipped out to a six-point lead but Frankston wouldn't go away as they fought back to level the scores at 81-each with 2.42m on the clock.
It was a Dillon Stith three points from the side that proved to be the difference.
The Miners had one last chance with the final possession of the night but Zac Dunmore's shot missed while Preston Bungei's hail Mary was blocked in the final second.
In the last quarter the Miners found themselves in foul trouble with Amos Brooks, Nic Pozoglou, Deng Gak and David Crisp all finding themselves on four fouls for the night. Brooks and Crisp wouldn't see out the game as the Miners just ran out of legs in the dying moments.
Despite the loss and foul trouble, it was a pleased coach Luke Sunderland who spoke after the match.
"I didn't have a problem with the players getting into foul trouble, it means we were playing hard," Sunderland said.
"Don't look at the ladder, the team we played tonight are capable of being a top two team and we showed we can match it with them.
"I think we showed tonight we can play the game hard and I thought the effort was really there. Hopefully this is now a circuit breaker for us."
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 84 (K. Sapwell 19, D. Gak 15) def by Frankston Blues 87 (D. Trist 29, A. Bailey 12)
