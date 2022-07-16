The Courier

Ballarat Miners women get the points against Frankston Blues thanks to huge last quarter in NBL1 South Round 12

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 17 2022 - 1:38am, first published July 16 2022 - 1:00pm
Zitina Aokuso top scored for the Miners with 23 points against Frankston. Picture: Lachlan Bence

IT shouldn't have been a danger game, but the Ballarat Miners women made hard work of its clash with Frankston, flying home to a six-point win with a 28-15 last quarter.

