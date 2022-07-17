Dunnstown jumped into the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight after recording its fourth-consecutive win on Saturday in a hard-fought 11-goal victory over Daylesford.
Towners coach Sally McKay was relieved her side managed to claim the four points at Dunnstown.
"We got off to a really good start. We held a 10-goal lead at the end of the first quarter and the rest of the game was pretty even," McKay said.
"With a few girls unwell I think they could not run the game out like they would usually do."
The Towners were forced to deal with multiple outs ahead of Saturday's contest.
"We had a few players out with sickness on Saturday so we were probably lucky to get the win," McKay said.
"We are very happy to have the bye coming up and hopefully everyone will be feeling a little better after that."
The fourth-consecutive win has seen Dunnstown rise up into seventh place with just four rounds left to play.
"We knew we had an easier run home than what we had at the start of the season," McKay said.
"Hopefully if we win the games we should be winning towards the end of the year we will end up in the eight."
The Towners jumped above Gordon and Bungaree on Saturday as both sides suffered heavy losses.
Beaufort dealt Gordon a 17-goal defeat to remain in fifth, while Buninyong's unbeaten season rolled on by thumping Bungaree 60-25 at home.
Springbank stayed within four points of Buninyong in second place with a 64-goal rout, the largest of round 13, against last-placed Hepburn.
Similarly to Dunnstown, Newlyn also made its way into the eight with a 47-29 win over Carngham-Linton.
Creswick finally ended its 11-game winless run with a drought-breaking 7-goal win over Waubra which saw it jump two spots up into 15th place.
The Wickers are now just 2 points shy of Ballan, which lost to Learmonth by 61 goals on Saturday.
The Lakies and Hoppers sit third and fourth after the Hoppers cruised past Clunes.
A GRADE
Springbank 79 d Hepburn 15
Dunnstown 31 d Daylesford 20
Learmonth 82 d Ballan 20
Creswick 34 d Waubra 27
Newlyn 47 d Carngham-Linton 29
Buninyong 60 d Bungaree 25
Beaufort 50 d Gordon 33
Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Clunes 33
LADDER: BUNINYONG 52, 253.82; SPRINGBANK 48, 203.99; LEARMONTH 44, 209.11; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 44, 176.15; BEAUFORT 40, 126.33; SKIPTON 36, 109.52; DUNNSTOWN 28, 120.41; NEWLYN 28, 114.92; Gordon 28, 99.78; Bungaree 28, 96.05; Daylesford 24, 92.91; Clunes 20, 69.82; Carngham-Linton 16, 66.72; Ballan 10, 46.97; Creswick 8, 52.59; Waubra 8, 48.65; Hepburn 6, 34.09
B GRADE
Springbank 51 d Hepburn 10
Dunnstown 41 d Daylesford 4
Learmonth 49 d Ballan 23
Waubra 7 d Creswick 7
Newlyn 42 d Carngham-Linton 13
Buninyong 38 d Bungaree 22
Gordon 40 d Beaufort 22
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Clunes 20
LADDER: BUNINYONG 52, 253.25; LEARMONTH 48, 211.65; GORDON 44, 178.93; BUNGAREE 44, 157.14; DUNNSTOWN 36, 149.36; CLUNES 32, 138.23; SPRINGBANK 30, 122.19; BALLAN 28, 102.18; Skipton 26, 94.14; Waubra 24, 92.51; Beaufort 24, 91.76; Newlyn 20, 103.68; Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 78.83; Carngham-Linton 20, 71.29; Creswick 8, 44.30; Hepburn 8, 15.66; Daylesford 4, 30.34
C GRADE
Dunnstown 46 d Daylesford 16
Ballan 31 d Learmonth 27
Waubra 32 d Creswick 20
Newlyn 28 d Carngham-Linton 27
Buninyong 32 d Bungaree 20
Gordon 34 d Beaufort 18
Clunes 31 d Rokewood-Corindhap 22
LADDER: BUNINYONG 52, 243.52; NEWLYN 48, 141.50; SPRINGBANK 44, 150; BALLAN 40, 160.42; BUNGAREE 36, 134.64; CLUNES 36, 131.03; LEARMONTH 32, 119.38; GORDON 32, 106.47; Dunnstown 28, 99.71; Beaufort 24, 90.44; Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 97.31; Carngham-Linton 20, 82.13; Waubra 20, 77.43; Skipton 16, 53.52; Creswick 8, 53.15; Daylesford 8, 28.99
17/UNDER
Dunnstown 29 d Daylesford 11
Learmonth 30 d Ballan 9
Waubra 49 d Creswick 3
Newlyn 30 d Carngham-Linton 21
Buninyong 19 d Bungaree 17
Gordon 26 d Beaufort 16
Clunes 29 d Rokewood-Corindhap 9
Hepburn 46 d Springbank 19
17/under
LADDER: HEPBURN 52, 248.65; BUNGAREE 44, 177.57; BUNINYONG 44, 141.45; NEWLYN 40, 152.48; LEARMONTH 36, 134.76; SKIPTON 36, 134.52; DUNNSTOWN 32, 141.54; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, 125.11; Clunes 28, 139.39; Waubra 28, 95.36; Springbank 22, 85.48; Daylesford 16, 71.88; Ballan 16, 49.33; Gordon 14, 63.50; Rokewood 12, 60.78; Beaufort 12, 52.06; Creswick 4, 16.53
15/UNDER
Dunnstown 19 d Daylesford 14
Learmonth 27 d Ballan 14
Waubra 27 d Creswick 2
Newlyn 17 d Carngham-Linton 13
Bungaree 27 d Buninyong 8
Gordon 33 d Beaufort 4
Clunes 36 d Rokewood-Corindhap 12
Hepburn 31 d Springbank 18
LADDER: HEPBURN 50, 285.06;BUNGAREE 48, 274.40; SPRINGBANK 48, 228.18; SKIPTON 46, 274.45; GORDON 44, 245.93; CLUNES 36, 166.44; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, 131.36;LEARMONTH 32, 124.71; Newlyn 24, 100; Ballan 20, 83.61; Buninyong 18, 68.71; Dunnstown 18, 63.49; Daylesford 16, 57.99; Waubra 16, 43.20; Beaufort 8, 36; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 31.55; Creswick 4, 7.56
13/UNDER
Dunnstown 16 d Daylesford 12
Learmonth 9 d Ballan 4
Waubra 23 d Creswick 0
Newlyn 15 d Carngham-Linton 11
Buninyong 12 d Bungaree 3
Gordon 29 d Beaufort 1
Clunes 15 d Rokewood-Corindhap 10
Springbank 29 d Hepburn 5
LADDER: GORDON 48, 255.29; NEWLYN 48, 243.96; CARNGHAM-LINTON 42, 200.61; SPRINGBANK 40, 206.62; BUNINYONG 40, 126.61; DUNNSTOWN 38, 129.23; SKIPTON 32, 110.83; LEARMONTH 28, 136.69; Clunes 28, 98.81; Waubra 26, 122.46; Daylesford 24, 118.44; Ballan 18, 60.23; Bungaree 16, 71.21; Rokewood-Corindhap 14, 53.33; Creswick 14, 45.85; Hepburn 8, 27.60; Beaufort 4 12.29
