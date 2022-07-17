The Courier

Season alive for in-form Towners | Central Highlands Netball League Round 12 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:00am
UNDER PRESSURE: Amy Mahar of Bungaree tries to find an outlet. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Dunnstown jumped into the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight after recording its fourth-consecutive win on Saturday in a hard-fought 11-goal victory over Daylesford.

