A 2-0 loss to Doveton on Saturday meant Ballarat City FC failed to break away from 11th placed Springvale, but the NPL3 side still remains outside the relegation zone for at least another week.
It took until the 65th minute of the hard-fought contest at Waratah Reserve for either side to find the back of the net, with Doveton's Sam Catherine breaking the deadlock in the second half.
Muhamed Huseinovski then added Doveton's second goal 13 minutes later as City FC found itself down 2-nil with just over 10 minutes remaining.
The Ballarat side was unable to respond to Doveton's purple patch as City FC is left to hold on to its one-point advantage in the standings over Springvale.
The Springvale White Eagles suffered a 3-2 loss to North Sunshine on Friday night as Springvale and City FC continued their tight battle to avoid relegation.
City FC now turns its attention to an out-of-form Melbourne Victory at home on Saturday, which has not recorded a win in its past three weeks.
