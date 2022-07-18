The Courier

Ballarat City FC remains outside the NPL3 relegation zone despite Doveton loss

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 18 2022 - 5:30am
City FC's Nedeljko Mitrovic against Springvale. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A 2-0 loss to Doveton on Saturday meant Ballarat City FC failed to break away from 11th placed Springvale, but the NPL3 side still remains outside the relegation zone for at least another week.

