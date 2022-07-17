Plenty still to play for in BFLW season | BFLW Rd 11 Wrap

If we can get our best team on the park I am confident we can mix with anyone.- Sebastopol coach Dylan Sexton
With just three weeks left until a monster four-week finals series in the BFLW, a lot can still happen for all six sides across the league.
On Sunday, the top three teams all recorded wins as ladder-leaders Redan showed what it is capable of against Bacchus Marsh.
Redan claimed its biggest win of the season with a 170-point thumping over Bacchus Marsh with Rebecca Van oorschot kicking a season-high seven goals at City Oval.
The result means the Lions stay a game clear of second-placed Darley, which cruised to an 86-point win over Melton.
Darley's Kim Bessell added another seven goals to bring her season tally to 38 as the Devils notched their ninth win of the year.
Now just a game behind of the Devils in third place is Sebastopol which, due to a Lake Wendouree forfeit, claimed four points without stepping onto the field.
Sebastopol coach Dylan Sexton said with a tough fixture ahead, playing on Sunday would have been extremely valuable.
"Obviously we still get the four points but it is pretty tight at the top of the table so it would have been good to get some game time under our belts especially with Darley next week," Sexton said.
"We knew Darley was a good side last year but they have probably taken another step forward this season."
Sexton said his side, like many this season, has been forced to deal with plenty of ins and outs each week, making it hard to know their true potential.
"If we can get our best team on the park I am confident we can mix with anyone," Sexton said.
"When you are chopping and changing so often it is hard to get that continuity that you need."
In a year that consistency has been hard to come by, Sebastopol forward Lindsay Tucker has been nothing short of sensational for the Burra all season long.
"Our structure is set up to really favour Lindsay. Her ability to still kick goals when she is outnumbered for most of the game is a real credit to her," Sexton said.
"She just reads the ball so well. She often just beats players with her knowledge and it helps that she is a fantastic kick as well."
Three rounds remain until the BFLW finals series.
Redan 27.14 (176) d Bacchus Marsh 1.0 (6)
Darley 14.11 (95) d Melton 0.1 (1)
Sebastopol d Lake Wendouree (forfeit)
