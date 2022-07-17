Prominent business and union voices in Ballarat have welcomed the federal government's backflip on emergency COVID-19 sick leave payments, but say it's premature to fix a firm end date with new subvariants already looming.
"We're pretty happy the workers are getting looked after if they don't have any sick leave," said The Forge Pizzeria's Tim Matthews, who also chairs the Central Highlands Regional Partnership.
Advertisement
"Illness can go through your workforce pretty quickly, so we want to be doing everything we can to have our staff resting at home; the last thing we want is for any of the staff to come into work for financial reasons while they're unwell."
The decision to reinstate the $750 pandemic leave payments for workers without access to sick leave - which ceased two weeks ago - was announced on Saturday amid mounting pressure from health bodies, unions and state and territory leaders alike.
"I'm very glad of the outcome," said Brett Edgington, secretary of the Ballarat Regional Trades and Labour Council. "We're seeing cases and hospitalisations spiral and health services overwhelmed."
"Without the payment [available], you end up with casual workers and even full-time workers who have chewed through all their personal carers leave having to decide between no income or turning up to work sick.
"With cost-of-living pressures being what they are, seven days without income can literally be make-or-break for some people - it can mean the difference between paying their rent or putting food on the table, and we really wanted to take that awful choice away."
The pandemic leave payments are available to those who have tested positive to COVID-19 or who are otherwise required to stay home to care for someone with the virus.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had previously resisted calls to reinstate the emergency payment on the footing the government was bound to the timeline laid out by the former Morrison government.
"We didn't make the decision, the former government did in consultation with states and territories," Mr Albanese said on Saturday after convening a national cabinet meeting.
"When the health circumstances change, we've responded [and] we've responded collectively - the Commonwealth with states and territories - and that is appropriate."
The federal government's shift in position comes amid a sharp rise in hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Victoria, with hospitalisations having nearly doubled in less than four weeks, leaving 802 people in hospital with the virus as of Saturday.
Cases in Ballarat are also on the rise, with nearly 1400 recorded on Sunday, up from 976 a week ago.
Mr Albanese said the decision to reinstate the payments was made in light of the pressures brought to bear on health systems by the arrival of new and more infectious subvariants of Omicron, known as BA.4 and BA.5.
RELATED COVERAGE
"It is expected, from the indications of [chief medical officer] Professor Kelly, that we can expect an increase in the number of cases over coming weeks," he said, adding that his advice was that infections would likely peak in August.
"That is why we picked September 30 to finish these payments."
Advertisement
Mr Edgington, however, has cast doubt on the wisdom of fixing another end date for the payments.
"The dismantling of the pandemic machinery is happening way too soon - certainly, we're seeing a couple of new variants coming to Australia," he said, in reference to the emergence of a new, highly mutated subvariant of Omicron, nicknamed Centaurus.
"If we're heading to the end of September and still seeing high infection numbers, we need a government that is nimble enough to listen to health advice and continue those payments or look at other measures."
Similarly, Mr Matthews said the ongoing nature of the pandemic might require government to consider long-term investment into measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus, such as ventilation systems.
"Once you start looking at air flow, it can be quite expensive, so any kind of support in that regard would be welcome by business," he said.
Advertisement
The federal government has meanwhile introduced a new temporary COVID-19 telehealth item, having attracted criticism from health experts for its decision to allow the previous telehealth measure to lapse on 1 July.
Last week, both the AMA and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said the ability of GPs to properly assess their patients for COVID-19 antiviral treatment would be compromised without the telehealth item.
Despite moving on those concerns, however, the federal government has refused to extend its provision of free rapid antigen tests to vulnerable or low-income groups, with the scheme set to cease at the end of July.
Citing rise cost-of-living pressures, health experts have warned the move would deter some people from testing and, in the result, potentially deny the same people access to life-saving antiviral treatment.
"A patient needs a positive COVID-19 test in order to access antiviral medicines, and for many concession card holders rapid antigen tests are the only way testing is accessible," said Fei Sim, national president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia.
"We cannot simply remove the main method of testing that's accessible to these vulnerable groups - the result will be a lot of people not testing at all."
Advertisement
The Victorian government is yet to follow the lead of the New South Wales government, which recently decided to provide free rapid antigen tests to low-income earners until the end of October.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.