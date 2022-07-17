The Courier

Ballarat business and union voices welcome backflip on paid sick leave payments

By Maeve McGregor
July 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Forge Pizzeria's Tim Matthews. Picture: Luke Hemer

Prominent business and union voices in Ballarat have welcomed the federal government's backflip on emergency COVID-19 sick leave payments, but say it's premature to fix a firm end date with new subvariants already looming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.