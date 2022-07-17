Creswick's shock win against Waubra, coupled with Springbank's third-straight loss has thrown plenty of intrigue into the run home of the Central Highlands Football League season.
Meanwhile, Melton suffered its first loss of the Ballarat Football Netball League season raising plenty of questions.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut unpack a big weekend. Watch below.
