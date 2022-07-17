Creswick dented Waubra's finals aspirations while landing its most significant win of the Central Highlands Football League season at Waubra on Saturday.
As well as shocking the Roos and halting their charge into the top eight, Creswick has given Rokewood-Corindhap and perhaps Bungaree's top eight hopes a lifeline.
Creswick coach Dean Romeril has been for a few weeks talking up the Wickers' chances of causing an upset in the closing rounds of the home and away season and his charges delivered on his word by 18 points.
It was only Creswick's third win.
"The effort and resilience our guys showed was second to none," Romeril said.
"We brought the intensity we needed to. We had the right attitude. We believed in ourselves.
"We got a good start and took our opportunities to get out to a lead. That was a big factor.
"Waubra came at us really hard, but I was rapt with the way we held on when challenged."
Romeril said although Waubra was never too far away, for the first time this year he felt Creswick had the game under control.
"I was confident in the last 10 to 15 minutes that we would hold on."
He said belief that Creswick was good enough to win had been important in the closing minutes.
Romeril said it was not only a great result for the present day playing group, but also for long standing supporters, with it being Creswick's first win over Waubra in many years.
He said it was also pleasing to potentially have a bearing on how the finals might shape up.
Waubra coach Matt James said although in the end the Roos were out-played, he believed with about 12 minutes to play they were in a winning position.
"There were times it looked like we'd get back on level pegging or get over them. but we couldn't get it down.
"It leaves us with some work to do."
Brandon Green (split ear) and Tom Ford (hip) were injuries for Waubra, while for Creswick they finished with Luke Ryan (ankle) as its main injury concern.
Creswick's win has added some extra intrigue to the battle for the top eight.
Learmonth (sixth) appears safe, while Buninyong is hot favourite to win its last four games - a run which will see it secure a finals berth.
This leaves Rokewood-Corindhap, Bungaree and Waubra vying for the one remaining place.
The Grasshoppers and Demons face the possibility of having to beat teams in the top five to stay in the top eight.
For Waubra, its hopes might go down to a last round encounter with Learmonth.
Buninyong survived a late-scare from a fast-finishing Bungaree to claim an 11-point win at Buninyong.
Bombers' fourth-consecutive victory sees them now just percentage outside of the top eight.
Goals were hard to come by for both sides in blistery conditions as two first-quarter goals for Williamstown VFL-listed Joel Ottavi saw the Bombers hold a seven-point advantage at quarter time.
Buninyong controlled the remainder of the contest but after failing to capitalise on six opportunities in front of goal in the fourth quarter, the Bombers left the door open for a late surge from the Demons.
Bungaree, which had only managed two goals to three quarter time, suddenly strung together three-consecutive goals between Matt Geary and John Butler as a game-high 22-point margin quickly became five points with only a couple minutes remaining.
It would be too little too late for the Demons, as a goal on the siren to Buninyong's Geoffrey Lovett sealed the 11-point win for the Bombers.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin was happy to claim the four points in a scrappy affair.
"We knew that coming up against Bungaree was going to be hard. It is never easy beating a side that is above you," O'Loughlin said.
"We probably could have put the game away early in the last quarter but we were happy to hang on in the end."
The Bombers were down to just two players on the bench for the fourth quarter as Lachie Atkinson (ankle) and Ty Ross (hamstring) both suffered minor injuries.
"We wanted to take a cautious approach with those two," O'Loughlin said.
"We were lucky the rest of the boys were able to dig a little deeper to help get us the win."
O'Loughlin credited a selfless mindset for the Bombers' recent season turnaround.
"It was a good win. We have got four on the trot now so the boys are starting to have that belief and play really well as a team," O'Loughlin said.
"Even though we were not at our best on Saturday it was still a good effort to get over the line in those conditions."
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said he could not fault his side's effort in the second half of the frustrating loss.
"Halfway through the third quarter we started to take the game on a bit more," Waight said.
"It was pleasing to get back into the game but ultimately we just missed our chances and even when we were in control we failed to capitalise on that."
Hepburn further strengthened its prospect of securing a double chance for the finals with a commanding 72-point win over Springbank at Hepburn.
The Tigers have gone right off the boil and have now lost three games in a row - their only defeats of the season - and potentially face a battle to stay in the top four, which is a five-way battle with four home and away rounds to play.
Springbank finds itself behind Gordon with one defeat, and Dunnstown and Hepburn on two.
Skipton also has three, with the Tigers to face the Emus in round 15.
Hepburn had the better of the first half to lead by 25 points despite missed opportunities.
The Tigers surged with two goals early after the main break, but Hepburn resisted and controlled proceedings from there.
A seven-goal last quarter by the Burras blew the match wide open.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said the Burras knew Springbank would go hard at them in the third term.
"We weathered the storm, turned it around, and put the foot down in the last. They couldn't go with us."
He said the performance had been all about getting the fundamentals right.
"That's been the message all year. When you can apply pressure the way we did, you'll win more than you lose."
Banner said the win had reinforced they could match it with the best - coming two weeks after defeating Skipton and then accounting for Rokewood-Corindhap.
Newlyn had its fourth win of the season - defeating Carngham-Linton by 46 points at Newlyn.
The Saints began well enough - following on from where it finished off against Waubra a week earlier.
They defended strongly to limit Newlyn, which had the wind at its back, to 3.1 in the opening term.
It was all locked up midway through the second quarter, but from that point on the Cats seemed to take the wind out of the visitors and they went on to prove too accomplished.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said playing conditions were tricky and Newlyn adapted far better.
This could easily be the launching pad for a strong finish to the season for Newlyn, with upcoming matches against Creswick, Ballan and Daylesford.
Learmonth retains a firm grip on sixth position after outclassing Ballan by 85 points at Learmonth.
The Lakies dominated the first term - keeping Ballan scoreless and kicking away to a 54-point lead.
Even though the Blues managed to out-score the home side in the second quarter with their only two goals of the day, Ballan was unable to get in contention.
Ballan coach Tristan Batten admitted the match was all over in one term.
"We were shocking.
"We were unaccountable, couldn't hit targets. It wasn't enjoyable."
While Ballan did not have any injury in the game, it had to cover the losses of Tom Cox and Brodie Ritchie on may day,
A "new" coach led Gordon to a crushing 171-point win over Beaufort at Gordon.
Billy Griffiths, who was unable to play owing to general soreness, was given the role of coach for a day.
Ethan Crackel also missed with soreness in a shoulder which he had trouble with pre-season.
soreness.
And to add those injury concerns, joint coach Adam Toohey (jarred knee) is set to miss a couple of weeks, Chevy Elliott was concussed and Jaymes suffered again injured a hamstring and might face a battle to be fit for finals.
With regard to Gorman, Toohey said it did not look good.
"He looks like a having a fairly long stint out. Hopefully we can get him back later in the season, but we'll just have to see what happens."
Toohey said the most pleasing aspect of the win had been the way the Eagles had kept their structure.
"It's very easy in a game like this for players to get hungry and front run."
Gordon had 16 goalkickers.
Beaufort, which has had its list stripped to the bone by injuries, has now lost games in a row.
Rokewood-Corindhap was pushed all the way before scraping home against Clunes by 12 points at Clunes.
With ruckman Ed Denouden a late withdrawal for the game which was a must-win to stay at the forefront of the finals race, the Grasshoppers always had Clunes breathing down their neck.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said Clunes played their home ground extremely, enabling them to exert plenty of pressure.
"It was a real struggle and tense all the way."
The Grasshoppers kicked away to a five-goal lead in the second quarter, but hit back hard to be within nine points at the last change.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said despite threatening, the Magpies were unable to get back within a kick of the visitors.
He said they had done a great job to close the gap in the third term.
"We were charging.
"It developed into a bit of a shoot-out.
"We were coming hard, but just couldn't get there."
Injuries hurt Clunes, with Tom Muir breaking a foot, Dom Makur dislocating knee cap and Jordan Thomas was sore after taking a heavy knock.
"We just ran out of bodies."
Dunnstown goes to a bye on top of the ladder.
The Towners made light work of Daylesford at Dunnstown, winning by 95 points.
Dunnstown lost defender Pat Britt (ill) before the game. He was replaced by Josh Renga on a day when it did not add to its injury list.
Coach Glenn Wilkins said the result was just what he was looking for ahead of a break.
He said the bye had come at a perfect time, giving the Towners a spell and opportunity to reset for the run to the finals.
The signs were not good for Daylesford even before the game started, with Trent Nesbitt having to withdraw after straining a calf in the warm up.
Then in the match Joel Cummings injured a shoulder.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said he could not question the Bulldogs' effort.
"We applied pretty good pressure for most of the day, but they just wore us down."
Dunnstown took a stranglehold with an eight-second term and then added 10 goals to three in the second half.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
