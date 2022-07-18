REVEALED: The Burra gun who had nearly 40 touches and 19 rebound 50s

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round 13 below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
North Ballarat 8.11 (59) d Melton 3.7 (25)
Sebastopol 10.8 (68) d East Point 7.18 (60)
Darley 6.12 (48) d Sunbury 4.12 (36)
Ballarat 11.10 (76) d Redan 8.13 (61)
Bacchus Marsh 8.19 (67) d Melton South 5.5 (35)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
