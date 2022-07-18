Below freezing nights, icy roads to hit Ballarat this week

Ballarat could be in for its coldest nights of the year this week, with the mercury to dip well below zero degrees on consecutive nights.
And with it will come the inherent added danger of black ice on our roads.
The outlook is forecasting temperatures will fall to -3 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday night, with clear skies expected for most of this week.
If so, either night could become the coldest night so far for 2022.
The coldest night this year was a freezing -3.0 on June 2.
However, it will still likely fall well short of the all-time coldest temperature in Ballarat - way back in July, 1982 when it fell to -6.0
The bitterly cold and most still nights are highly likely to result in black ice on the roads. See Ballarat's black ice map here.
Drivers are warned to exercise extreme caution as black ice is generally invisible and can cause cars to lose traction.
