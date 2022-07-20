Ballarat has had another cold clear night as Victoria continues through one of the coldest week's of winter so far this year.
The city dropped to around zero early on Thursday morning, slightly warmer than the forecast -1C but other areas across the region have recorded more heavy frosts.
This has brought the same caution around black-ice on the roads and slippery decks and paths for Thursday morning.
Tuesday night was not as cold as predicted with the temperature dipping briefly below zero but police have continued to urge caution for anyone driving in the winter conditions.
The bitterly cold and most still nights are highly likely to result in black ice on the roads.
Drivers are warned to exercise extreme caution as black ice is generally invisible and can cause cars to lose traction.
You can see a map of Ballarat's black ice spots here.
Questions are also being asked about why ice warning lights have been removed on the Western Freeway at the Gordon turnoff - and why only one pair appeared to be functioning at 6.10am when local cars were showing temperatures of minus-3.
The two sites are more than 2km apart.
The temperature at Ballarat airport dropped to -0.3 C at 3.30am and hovered around zero as a clear July sky caused temperatures to plunge.
The Bureau of Meteorology station at Westmere copped the worst of western Victoria's chills, with a chilly -3.7 at 6.30am.
Mt William in the Grampians only plunged to -1.6 at 2.30am - while Ben Nevis never got below zero.
Earlier the Bureau of Meteorology had cautioned over what could be in the coldest nights of the year this week, with the mercury to dip well below zero degrees on consecutive nights.
These nights often come with the inherent added danger of black ice on our roads.
The outlook forecast temperatures to fall to -2 degrees on Tuesday night and expects another -1 degree on Wednesday night, with clear skies expected for most of this week.
The coldest night this year was a freezing -3.0 on June 2.
However, it will still likely fall well short of the all-time coldest temperature in Ballarat - way back in July, 1982 when it fell to -6.0
