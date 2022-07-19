The Courier

Drivers reminded to take it easy as below zero temperatures hit again

Updated July 19 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
Ballarat could be in for its coldest nights of the year this week, with the mercury to dip well below zero degrees on consecutive nights.

Local News

