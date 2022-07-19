After a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the rivers and lakes of Norway, Marian Miller returned to Ballarat incredibly pleased with her efforts representing Australia at the World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship.
Miller, alongside four fellow Australians, competed against nine other countries and 58 individuals at the first-ever women-only event.
"The waters were fast and it was certainly a challenge," Miller said.
"But it was an experience like no other."
Miller's campaign got off to a hot start, finishing second in her first session for Australia and helping set her team up for a strong championship stint.
"On my second cast I put a dry fly out and this fish just came clean out of the water, collected the fly on the way out and then was off," she said.
"I managed to land it and then things went a bit quiet before I caught another fish and ended up second in that session. I was really pleased because at the end of the first day I was sitting about fifteenth in the competition and Australia was second overall."
Miller said her team could not believe the tough conditions they had to battle in Norway.
"We actually got a notice on the third day we were there that we were not to go in the rivers because it was too dangerous," Miller said.
"We were told that the conditions were life-threatening on that day."
Despite the conditions, the Australian team still recorded an impressive result.
"We all fished reasonably well," Miller said.
"We each had our share of good sessions and bad sessions."
Miller's Australian team finished the five-session championships in fifth place as Miller herself ranked 31st out of 59 competitors.
"We were really pleased with how we ended up," Miller said.
"Before the competition started we would have absolutely taken a fifth-placed finish."
Now Miller, who is part of the leadership group for Women in Recreational Fishing, is able to enjoy some well-earned rest after a memorable championship stint in Norway.
