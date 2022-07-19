The Courier

Norwegian waters no issue for Marian Miller at World Ladies Championship

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Miller braves the Norweigan elements at the World Ladies Fly Fishing Championships. Picture: Supplied.

After a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the rivers and lakes of Norway, Marian Miller returned to Ballarat incredibly pleased with her efforts representing Australia at the World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.