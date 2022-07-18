FORMER Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn is through to the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships being held in Eugene, Oregon.
McSweyn finished fifth in his semi-final in a time of 3 minutes 35.07 seconds after taking the race out hard, leading for the first three laps.
Despite eventually finishing fifth, it was far from a weakening in the final lap from McSweyn, rather an increase in pace led by Kenyan Abel Kipsang who scorched the track in the final lap. winning the semi in a time of 3 minutes 33.68 seconds.
McSweyn's pace making tactics did however have the desired result of seeing the majority of the field slip away leaving only a handful of runners in contention in the final 200m.
In racing in what turned out to be the fastest of the two semi-finals, McSweyn's time actually saw him qualify as the fifth fastest for Wednesday's final and if he can find an extra couple of seconds, it could see him in line for a medal.
However, the Kenyan, alongside Spaniard Mohamad Katir and Ethiopian Teddese Lemi loom large alongside a pair of Brits, in semi final one winner Josh Kerr and compatriot Jake Wightman are sure to see a hugely competitive final.
Gold medal favourite Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen also had no issues in qualifying, finishing third in his semi and was noticeable in looking around at the rest of the field from the inside lane as he slowed down in the final stages.
McSweyn's time was slightly slower than the 3:34.91 which was enough for him to win Sunday's heat ahead of Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot who would miss the final.
Australia's other runner to make the semi, Oliver Hoare, missed out on a place in the final, weakening in the final stages to finish his semi in 10th. The final will be at 12.30pm on Wednesday.
