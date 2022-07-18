The Courier

Former Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn is through to the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships being held in Eugene, Oregon

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stewart McSweyn leads the field around the bend in the 1500m semi final on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn is through to the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships being held in Eugene, Oregon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.