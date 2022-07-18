Lions skipper continues terrific run | BFNL Stars of the Week

For the second time in as many weeks, Sunbury captain Daniel Toman has collected the most rankings points in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Sunbury's skipper was fantastic in a losing cause, racking up 179 ranking points against Darley.
Toman finished with a round-high 47 disposals (15 contested) and also topped the league for tackles (16).
WATCH TOMAN'S PERFORMANCE AGAINST DARLEY:
It follows a 186-ranking points performance against Lake Wendouree in round 12 where Toman racked up 37 disposals, 14 clearances and 11 tackles.
Toman only finished one point clear of his direct opponent, Brett Bewley, who had 45 disposals and seven disposals.
Both were joined in the 40-plus disposals club by Darley onballer Dylan Landt (42) who collected 155 ranking points.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
