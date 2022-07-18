Busietta demonstrated great technical skill and understanding of the dramatic text as he performed arias from Mozart, Wagner, Verdi, Donizetti and Rossini. "Una Furtiva Lagrima", from Donizetti's "L'Elisore d'Amore" was a highlight, with its emotional intensity perfectly realized. Busietta showed his versatility with popular songs from Purcell, Caccini, Schubert and even Loewe's "On the street where you live", from My Fair Lady.

