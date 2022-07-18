"Arias and Anecdotes" was the title of a biographical style of concert given by Melbourne tenor Christopher Busietta, in St. Patrick's Cathedral last Sunday afternoon.
Interspersing a broad range of mostly operatic arias with interesting stories of his musical journey, Busietta was at ease with the delivery of both forms of expression.
Pianist Alex Byrne provided excellent accompaniment and background music to the theatrical story-telling.
Busietta demonstrated great technical skill and understanding of the dramatic text as he performed arias from Mozart, Wagner, Verdi, Donizetti and Rossini. "Una Furtiva Lagrima", from Donizetti's "L'Elisore d'Amore" was a highlight, with its emotional intensity perfectly realized. Busietta showed his versatility with popular songs from Purcell, Caccini, Schubert and even Loewe's "On the street where you live", from My Fair Lady.
The fine voice was matched by confident, well-timed stagecraft, including singing part of Wagner lying down.
Local student Georgina kemp provided a pleasant interlude between the two halves of the concert. The young soprano, already highly experienced in music theatre, sang to her strengths. The purity of the voice, clearly heard in "Till there was you", suggests a promising future. Jane Nice gave sympathetic accompaniment on piano.
Cordelia's Potted Operas, a not for profit group, presented this concert as part of their policy of supporting talented singers.
