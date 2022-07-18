The Courier
Review

Potted Operas bring Busietta to enliven St Patrick's Cathedral

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:47am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Arias and Anecdotes" was the title of a biographical style of concert given by Melbourne tenor Christopher Busietta, in St. Patrick's Cathedral last Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.