Tourists are still flocking to the Ballarat region despite rising cost of living, caution about COVID, and bone-chilling temperatures.
The Ballarat Winter Festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, brought thousands of people to the city, while in Daylesford, an eye-popping art installation is selling tens of thousands of tickets already.
The three-week Winter Festival, which ran during the school holidays and included Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights and the introduction of a tiger at the Ballarat Wildlife Park, also featured ice skating, a design market, and the National Gallery of Australia's Skywhales hot air balloon sculptures.
While the balloons failed to launch, the City of Ballarat estimated more than 6000 people attended at Eastern Oval, and accommodation was booked out for that weekend, while the night before, the first Beyond Dark winter gathering at the Mining Exchange, partnered with the Design Exchange market, attracted 4000 people.
According to council, more than 18,000 people bought tickets to the ice skating rink on Armstrong Street.
The associated infrastructure for the rink, over three weeks, cost council just over $133,400 - this included the marquee, road closure, temporary fencing, security, and toilets, while the private company that operated the rink, Stars on Ice, was "supported" by council but not paid a fee.
"During the three weeks central Ballarat businesses saw an uptake in families attending their hospitality and retail businesses, which is a wonderful outcome," mayor Daniel Moloney said in a statement.
"People are ready to get out and enjoy events, even in the middle of winter we've seen a real appetite for things to do.
"It is evident from our initial numbers that the Ballarat Winter Festival was not only attended by locals, but by people who travelled to the region, with accommodation booked out on many occasions over the past three weeks."
In Daylesford, laser light show BOREALIS by the Lake had massive lines for its opening night on Friday, according to Daylesford-Macedon Ranges Tourism chief executive Steve Wroe, while the weekend-long Winter Sounds mini-music festival was completely sold out.
"I was talking to the (BOREALIS) producer, and he said ticket sales were way above expectations, already more than 10,000 tickets sold, and the vast majority, 90 per cent, are people from Melbourneand interstate - and given it's a nighttime event, that's 10,000 extra people spending the night in town or nearby," he said.
"We're on track for 25,000 ticket sales, it'll make a massive difference.
"We haven't quantified the boost to the visitor economy, but BOREALIS alone will be millions of dollars (for the town)."
Mr Wroe said there was still "latent demand" after Victoria's lengthy lockdowns, and events were a "catalyst" to get people out to the regions, particularly when combined across the district.
"I think to a certain extent, if there's a big event in Bendigo or Ballarat, there's some residual benefit for Daylesford," he said.
"There is a sort of halo effect for events in other parts of the region and vice versa.
"We make an effort to work closely with the team at Ballarat Regional Tourism to make sure we're all benefiting, because that's the main game, we're not competing, we're trying to get mutual benefit, especially in this post-COVID world, selfishness just doesn't work."
BOREALIS runs until September, with tickets on sale online.
