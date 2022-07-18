Some Catholic schools will close for two days next month for a "circuit breaker" long weekend to help reduce staff and student absences due to COVID and flu, and allow for families and staff to recharge.
The Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited (DOBCEL) has given schools the opportunity to close on Friday August 12 and Monday August 15 to create a long weekend - which would be the only long weekend during term three.
"The first six months of this year have, in many ways, been more difficult than the first two years of COVID," Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton wrote in a letter to school families.
We are very hopeful that this circuit breaker will reduce staff and student absences in the long run and to ensure any further pandemic and influenza disruptions are reduced- Tom Sexton
"The not knowing who will be available to work and who will turn up to be taught on any given day has been, and will continue to be, very demanding on all. This is compounded by the shortage of teachers that many schools are facing.
As we move into the second half of the year, we are seeking to be proactive in the interests of students, families and staff by creating a planned opportunity to pause. We appreciate that there may be some concern about lost learning time with the inclusion of a brief pause in term three, but we know that healthy educational communities optimise learning by being deliberate about wellbeing and planning proactively."
Mr Sexton said modelling indicated that schools would continue to face high levels of illness - including COVID, influenza and other respiratory illnesses - with a peak likely in August/September.
"We are very hopeful that this circuit breaker will reduce staff and student absences in the long run and to ensure any further pandemic and influenza disruptions are reduced," Mr Sexton wrote.
In a supporting letter to parents, Damascus College said it would take up the opportunity to have a mid-term break.
"We believe that the premise of the offer of a circuit breaker is a good one, and one that will support staff and students in another busy term ahead," Damascus College then interim principal Christopher Grant wrote to families at the end of last term.
Damascus also included instructions for senior students to make the most of their long weekend - completing work set by teachers, re-reading texts and other revision as they head toward exams.
