The Courier
Catholic school 'circuit breaker' long weekend in August to help beat COVID, flu, winter ills

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:00pm
BREAK: Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton has written to families advising Catholic schools can take a "circuit breaker" weekend next month.

Some Catholic schools will close for two days next month for a "circuit breaker" long weekend to help reduce staff and student absences due to COVID and flu, and allow for families and staff to recharge.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

