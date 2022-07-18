The jaws of life have been used to free a woman trapped in a car crash at the intersection of two highways.
Avoca Police said an east-bound blue Falcon failed to give way at the corner of the Pyreenees and Sunraysia highways at 12.49pm Sunday, causing it to T-bone, then shunt, a north-bound black Territory.
Advertisement
A 73-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries, but the State Emergency Service said the passenger-side impact crushed her door, causing it to be unopenable.
Maryborough SES volunteers used specialist equipment to extricate the Pascoe Vale South woman.
Paramedics took her to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition.
Avoca Sergeant Mick Rentsch said the woman's husband - the 76-year-old Falcon driver - was issued with a fine for failing to give way.
The Pyrenees Highway - also known as Bridport Street - has been upgraded with flashing lights, warning drivers to slow down.
"Both cars would have been doing 50-to-60-kays an hour," he said.
"The Falcon was written off, but the Territory is repairable."
Sergeant Rentsch said the 31-year-old Territory driver was unhurt.
"Please be careful on our highways, especially if you're not familiar with local roads," he said.
"Also be extremely careful when roads are wet."
Avoca CFA volunteers were also called the scene, which was declared under control at 1.28pm.
Drink Driving
Avoca Police have also issued a warning about drink drivers on the Sunraysia Highway.
Sergeant Rentsch said a 38-year-old Melbourne man was pulled over during a random test at 9.30pm on Saturday, when he blew 0.09 per cent.
"He was on his way home - and was charged with driving over the limit," he said.
Advertisement
"He's now lost his licence for six months.
"Just a reminder for people in the country: If you drink and drive you;re going to get caught."
Wild Wind
Meanwhile, the SES was kept busy over the weekend with call-outs related to wild winds.
Gusts peaked at 78kmh at Mount William in the Grampians at 1.30pm Sunday.
In Ballarat it reached 70kmh at 2pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
Four Units in the Mid-West region - including Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh - were called out to a total of 10 jobs on Sunday.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.