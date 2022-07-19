There's been a murder. Was it Mrs Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench?
That and many other scenarios are posed in Damascus College's production of Clue, a classic whodunnit based on the popular Cluedo board game.
The production features students from all year levels of the college, including a talented year eight performer taking on one of the lead roles.
"Traditionally our year 12 students fill the more challenging roles in our productions but our youngest featured cast member comes from year seven and a talented year eight student is featured in a leading role," said Damascus College performing arts coordinator Andrew Seeary.
The stage version of Clue is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie starring Tim Curry.
"They created this storyline based on these Cluedo characters meeting one dark and stormy night. Murder ensues and, just like the board game, its trying to work out who did it, where they did it and with what," Mr Seeary said.
"It's done as a whodunnit. I've always wanted to do a whodunnit, it's been on the bucket list and this one is very, very funny because it doesn't take itself very seriously at all and sends up all the tropes of what we know whodunnits to be, like Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile or Murder on the Orient Express ... all those classic characters turn up."
Mr Seeary said a cast and crew of around 22 students had been working on the production since February, rehearsing three times a week and most Sundays in the past few months.
"There's a lot of word play, very dense dialogue and tricky action," he said.
Mr Seeary has also designed an intricate set which works like a board game, with all the pieces interconnecting to spin and turn to form the various rooms of the well-known mansion.
Clue is on at Damascus College's Valda Ward Auditorium from Wednesday July 20 to Saturday July 23 at 8pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Limited tickets still available.
