STEWART McSweyn might be less than four minutes away from a World Athletics Championships medal and javelin legend Kathryn Mitchell will begin her quest for gold on a huge day of athletics for Ballarat on Wednesday.
McSweyn, 27, has qualified fifth fastest for the final of the 1500m at the World Championships, which are being held in Eugene Oregon, after racing in the fastest semi-final on Monday afternoon (AEST).
It was McSweyn who led the field for much of that semi-final, setting the blistering pace in leading the until 200m to go in the race.
It took Kenyan Abel Kipsang to mow down the Australian in setting the fastest time of the semis. McSweyn's fast pace was more than enough to break many in the field
McSweyn is on the comeback trail to international competition after illness early this year and has done well just to return to top-level competition. He missed much of the indoor season and only returned to Diamond League competition in the past two months.
However, his is quickly regaining touch with his time on Monday just six seconds outside his personal best. If he is able to find another two or three seconds in the final, he will be a huge chance of a medal.
"My recovery was poor, so even with easy training I would feel pretty fatigued," McSweyn told AAP.
"Normally in the 1500 you start getting tired on that last lap.
"But with this I'd get to the first lap and feel like I'd run a whole race and feel exhausted like I was at max intensity."
McSweyn said he was excited to put his best foot forward against the best
"Obviously it's a crazy good field," McSweyn said. "Jakob (Ingebrigtsen) is an unbelievable athlete and the African guys are really strong.
"But you still have to go in thinking you can win the race."
Mwanwhile, Mitchell will begin her quest for another international medal when she competes in the qualifying rounds of the javelin.
The 40-year-old has only just returned to international competition since a long lay-off after the Tokyo Olympics. In her return to the javelin throw in Germany in June, Mitchell threw a solid 57.36m.
Mitchell will probably need to up her game slightly to be guaranteed a position in the final. In Tokyo Mitchell threw 61.82m to finish sixth. She will lead one of the strongest ever Australian squads with teammates Kelsey-Lee Barber and Mackenzie Little also finalists at Tokyo.
The trio will be using the world titles as a gauge of their form leading into the Commonwealth Games where Australia has hopes of a trifecta of medals.
Mitchell's qualifying round is from 8.20am on Wednesday while McSweyn's final is at 12.30pm.
