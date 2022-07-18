The Courier

COVID isolation rules: no rule changes to isolation rules on the horizon, says Albanese

By Maeve Bannister and Andrew Brown
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No isolation rules for COVID-infected people? Not anytime soon

Isolation requirements for people with COVID-19 are not set to change as health experts say now is not the right time for a review.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.