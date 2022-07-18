The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Ballarat Police to hunt down unroadworthy vehicles on the Western Highway

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE EYED CAR: Ballarat Roadworthy Centre mechanic Ainsley Brumm fixing the kind of 'one-eyed' car that police will target during Operation Pirate. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

From next week the drivers of one-eyed cars on the highway will be made to walk the plank.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.