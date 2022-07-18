Hepburn Shire Council has changed its stance and the proposed site of a controversial 'sky barrels' group accommodation plan in Daylesford.
While the council is unable to make a formal determination on the planning application at it is matter to be heard by VCAT on July 25, the council has amended its original decision which recommended that a 'Notice of Refusal to Grant a Planning Permit' be issued.
Instead several adaptions have been made including a change of site from 70 Camp Street to up the road to 31 Houston Street roughly one kilometre away from the intended original site.
Council officer's recommendation also detailed a slew of required amendments needed if the council were to approve the short-term, contemporary dwellings.
Of the changes recommended, which were made in accordance with the applicant David Penman's original plans made by Robin Larson Design and design consultancy firm, Urbis, council officer's required that the height of each 'barrel' should "not exceed nine metres above existing natural ground level".
Mr Penman's previous plans in May proposed to build accommodations which would have ranged from 9.39 metres in height to 11.83 metres.
His latest plan illustrate the dwellings to be a minimum of 4.44 metres and a maximum of 9.46m from natural ground level.
Other recommendations also required the need for the site to have a plan "showing turning circles, including turning movements for a delivery vehicle, to demonstrate that all vehicles can efficiently enter and exit the site in a forward direction in accordance with relevant Australian Standards" as well as an "alternative placement of trees to accord with any applicable defendable space provision required under the approved Bushfire Management Plan".
It also stated under no circumstance was vegetation allowed to be "removed, felled, destroyed, or lopped without the written consent of the Responsible Authority".
Plans were also not to commence without an "approved drainage plan" which ensured "no concentrated stormwater shall drain or discharge from the land to adjoining properties".
Council officer's recommendations also mandated a bushfire emergency plan with updated CFA conditions including the details of the "roles and responsibilities of the emergency control organisation (wardens)" be stated.
Additionally, the "training requirements for the emergency control organisation (wardens) and how often exercises (would) be conducted" and "details for onsite contacts, emergency services and neighbours" were also required.
Consent for all planning documents by Mr Penman also needed to be approved by traditional body, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation.
The application, which proposed the construction of five short term accommodation sites in oval shape barrels which were to be suspended by steel frames, received 19 objections including those from community members during last month's council meeting.
The main concerns surrounding the plan were due to the 'barrels' "excessive height and visual dominance" as well as their ability to physically detract from the site's Cornish "heritage and landscape significance".
Councillors will decide a final position on the sky barrels proposal during a meeting on Tuesday night.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
