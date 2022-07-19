Three players have drawn level on second, chasing leader Brett Bewley in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting.
Bewley sits six points clear at the top after polling two votes in Darley's win against Sunbury.
Sitting behind him are East Point brothers Matt and Jordan Johnston and Bacchus Marsh captain Jake Owen.
