Five things to consider when choosing the right printer for your home office

This is a commercial collaboration with JB Hi-Fi.



Whether you're tired of making the trek to your local office supply store to print occasional forms or you find yourself needing to print more now that you work from home, finding the right printer for your home office might feel a little overwhelming.

Although printers haven't changed too much over the last few years, there are different features today that might be better suited for what you need. So here are five things to consider when choosing the right printer with JB Hi-Fi for your home office.

1) Inkjet vs laser printer

The most significant difference between inkjet vs laser printers is the printing technology. This technology can affect what the printer will do well, how much it costs to print a document and how much you'll pay to purchase it upfront.



For example, inkjet printers rely on liquid ink and require ink cartridges. The number of ink cartridges varies, but these can be expensive if you print lots in colour. Laser printers use toner, and although toner cartridges typically cost more than ink cartridges, they last a lot longer, and the printing is usually more precise.

2) Multifunction printers

If you plan on working from home for the foreseeable future, you may want to consider a multifunction printer. These types of printers not only allow you to print from your computer but they also allow you to scan documents and save them as files. For example, the Epson EcoTank is a multifunction printer that's cartridge-free and wireless so that you can print and copy straight out of the box.

3) Duplexing

A printer with the ability to duplex means that you can print on both sides of a single page. While this feature might seem obvious, not all printers are capable of duplexing. This feature is helpful if you do a lot of printing and want to save on the cost of paper.

4) Price per page

The other thing you want to consider when choosing the right printer for your home office is the price per page. Without a doubt, the biggest expense when you own a printer is ink. The best way to figure out the price per page is by dividing the price of an ink cartridge by the number of pages you expect to get out of each cartridge.



The printer manufacturer usually provides the page yield. For example, HP OfficeJet Pro 9010e All-in-One Printer is compatible with HP 965 Black Original Ink Cartridge. This type of ink cartridge yields nearly 2,000 pages.

5) Wireless connectivity

When deciding which printer to buy, ensure it has reliable wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It's also important that it's compatible with the type of computer or mobile device you plan to use with it.



For example, if you're using any Apple products, make sure the printer is compatible with Apple AirPrint and if you're using a Chromebook, make sure it's Chrome OS-compatible.