Rap fans wanted for battle at Upstairs Music hip hop event

Ballat's Upstairs Music is looking for hip hop enthusiasts to participate in a rap battle later this month.
Founded by Matthew Healey and Sarah Barclay, Upstairs Music was created as a place for musicians to learn and collaborate with each other.
They are currently in the middle of a residency on Sturt Street and like to work with new artists to bring a diversity of people into the Ballarat music scene.
They focus on educating emerging artists on how to navigate gigs, organising contacts and being paid correctly.
One of the founders of the music space, Matthew Healey, has organised a number of hip hop acts for their upcoming event at The Deck.
After pivoting online during COVID-19 and dabbling in their studio space a bit, this event sees Upstairs Music coming back to its bread and butter, live events.
"They have always been our main thing, because we always want to get out there and make sure artists are being supported, make sure they are getting paid and they have a place to perform their music in any way they see fit," Mr Healey said.
Bringing people back to in-person events is something the group is working on.
"In a perfect world, we would love to do one or two a month, whether that be in the venue or in our space, a good combo of both would be nice," Mr Healey said.
He said The Deck is not a venue that would typically host hip hop style events, but it is something they want to explore a bit more.
Mr Healey has worked with The Deck in the past but this is the first time he is running an event there.
"They have put their trust in me to test out what they want to do," he said.
"We decided it would be a good idea to throw together a rap battle tournament."
Mr Healey said anyone who wants to give rap a go can attend.
"It helps to know what you are doing, but at the end of the day everyone is welcome," he said.
Different people will compete against each other until there are only two people left.
Mr Healey said the judges take into consideration a number of criteria.
"It comes down to their pronunciation, emphasis on the words, what they have to say and how they say it," he said.
"There is a breakdown of the technical ability and there is a bit of a performance aspect to it as well, because you need to be entertained."
Artists looking to be involved in the battle can contact Mr Healey through the Upstairs Music social media @upstairsmusicaus
Alternatively anyone can come at watch at The Deck on Saturday July 30 at 8pm, entry costs $10.
