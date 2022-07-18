The Courier

Rap fans wanted for battle at Upstairs Music hip hop event

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 18 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIP HOP: Matthew Healey will host a rap battle and hip hop event at the Deck on July 30. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballat's Upstairs Music is looking for hip hop enthusiasts to participate in a rap battle later this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.