LIKE a cat, the Ballarat Miners men seem to have nine lives this season, but a ninth defeat this coming weekend might just spell the end for a season which promised so much.
Put it simply the boys - at 8-8 and in 11th position, two games out of the top eight - need to win the next four games or they can kiss the season goodbye.
Matches to come against sides ranked 12th, 14th, 13th and 19th over the next three weeks present the last opportunity for the team to give itself a chance when they run into the last weekend of the season from August 12-14.
Should the Ballarat Miners get over North West Tasmania on Sunday afternoon at Selkirk Stadium, then Nunawading, Diamond Valley and the Melbourne Tigers, it will leave them in a do-or-die final weekend against two of the most powerful clubs, second placed Mount Gambier in a Friday night blockbuster across the border before a final home match against fourth-placed Bendigo.
What looked a cushy run for the Miners a few weeks has turned into a disaster, but last weekend the team showed some much needed ticker in a narrow loss to Frankston. But that form will need to hold up to the end of the season if they have any chance of contending.
For the women, last weekend's come from behind result could be the most important win of the year. It leaves them in seventh position with a 10-6 record and with five wins out of the last six.
This weekend's clash with Launceston is a huge match in the context of the season, a win could see the Miners move up to fifth, but a loss will leave them in a dog-fight for one of the bottom two positions in the finals.
Launceston is coming off a 42-point win over Knox. Knox is the only team to beat Ballarat in the past month, and without Jade Melbourne this week and next, it looms as a huge game.
The Miners then face a tough road trip to play traditional powerhouse Nunawading, who current sit in sixth.
This is followed by a return double-header against Diamond Valley and Melbourne Tigers, two games Ballarat will start as favourites before a mammoth final weekend against third placed Mount Gambier and top of the ladder Bendigo which will round out the season.
Men: NW Tasmania 12th (H), Nunawading 14th (A), Diamond Valley 13th (H), Melbourne 19th (A), Mount Gambier 2nd (A), Bendigo 4th (H)
Women: Launceston 5th (H), Nunawading 6th (A), Diamond Valley 19th (H), Melbourne 16th (A), Mount Gambier 3rd (A), Bendigo 1st (H)
