TWO of St Patrick's College's brightest up-and-coming stars are flying to Miami this week en-route to Santiago de Cali in Colombia for the World Under 20 Athletic Championships.
High jumper Lachlan O'Keefe and sprinter Cooper Sherman will join race walker Alanna Peart in making up the Ballarat contingent going for gold at the championships which start in the first week of August.
O'Keefe and Sherman will be the first students ever from the school to compete at a world junior championships.
Of course marathon legend Steve Moneghetti is another who studied at the school and made multiple Australian teams, but not while he was still at the school.
O'Keefe's coach Paul Cleary said hopes were high for his charge as he looks to make it through to the high jump final after qualifying with a jump of 2.15m at the Australian championships earlier this year.
"He's ranked number one for under 18s, but is in the top 10 for under 20s," Cleary said.
"But he's only a couple of centimetres away from being number two, so we've got some really high hopes.
"There's a South African who's jumped 2.26m, he's the clear number one, but the next best is 2.18m, so he's right there among it up alongside the best.
"He's such a tough little competitor, he's couldn't have had a worse season with injury and illness setbacks but he just keeps on improving."
No matter what happens in Colombia, as he is still only 17, O'Keefe will still get another chance to compete at under 20 level in two years time.
Sherman has also had an interrupted season. After bursting onto the scene this year with a stunning performance at the Ballarat Gift among other events and setting world junior qualifying times in both the 200m and 400m, a hamstring strain then ruled him out of the national titles and it appeared had doomed his world championships bid.
Australian's traditionally have to compete and perform at the national championships in order to be considered for major events, but as he was the only Australian to set a qualifier in the 400m, Sherman had fortunately already earned his ticket.
Coach Neville Down said hopes were that his charge could run under 47 seconds for the first time.
"He's going very well," he said. "The best shape Cooper was in this year was at the country championships where he ran very fast and qualified for world champs in both the 200m and 400m.
"At the Melbourne Track Classic was where he strained his hamstring after a pretty grueling relay camp, that was pretty demoralising because it meant he couldn't go to national championships the following week where he certainly would have been favourite to win.
"He posted 47.20sec and nobody else had qualified, based on that he got his selection. We're lucky the times at the nationals weren't that fast."
Down said after a rigorous rehabilitation over about six weeks, Sherman was back to his best.
"Fortunately he didn't lose much aerobic fitness, he did a lot of water running, lots of strength and conditions back to the stage he could run and we gradually built it up from 75 per cent, then up to 80 per cent and so on," he said.
Down said Sherman's world championship goal would be to make a semi final, with an aim of possibly breaking 47 seconds for the first time, with his training to date saying to the coach that was a very real possibility.
Both Cleary and Down said there were incredibly proud to be coaches in Ballarat with so many athletes on the world stage.
"We've got six people from Ballarat at world championships at the moment with the likes of Kathryn Mitchell, Yual (Reath) and Kelly Ruddick and that doesn't include Stewart McSweyn who did most of his early running here," Cleary said. "Without a doubt Ballarat is the number one regional centre right now for athletics in this country.
"It's an incredible achievement for a regional centre to be so strong and we've got a host of great, young, talented athletes coming through. With a Commonwealth Games in Ballarat coming up in four years, it's incredibly exciting for our sport."
The world junior athletics titles begin on August 1.
WHILE there will be a big Ballarat contingent at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships in Colombia, Alanna Peart might just have an ace in her walking shoes.
Peart, a former Ballarat High School student, is set to compete in the 10km walk, setting herself a goal of breaking the 48 minutes for the first time.
In her corner is Olympic gold medalist and cousin Jared Tallent who will be helping to coach the Australian team which has allowed him to support Peart.
"I'm really fortunate to be able to have him as my personal coach and have him over there, because at the moment due to restrictions we are not allowed to have personal coaches there in the stadium," Peart said.
"He started coaching me at the end of last year, so he's given me a program and dad still rides around the lake when I'm training here. It's great that Jared has been able to help me get to this position today."
Peart, 18, ranked 13th for her age at the teams event she competed at in Oman this year.
"Oman was my first overseas trip and the experience was amazing," she said. "I'd love to think I go a little bit better, so a top 10 finish would be terrific.
"It's going to be very warm when we get to Miami for the pre-camp, possibly around about 40 and it will probably be around about 35 and quite humid in Colombia.
"Oman was a dry heat but was very hot. I did a 50.40 which was one of my slower times, but given the conditions it was okay.
"My goal will be to hopefully get around the 48 minutes, my best is 48.02, so it would be great to break 48 minutes for the first time."
Peart said she was thrilled to have both sprinter Cooper Sherman and high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe joining her in Colombia.
"It's super exciting to have two other Ballarat people on the team," she said.
"Sometime you go away and don't really know too many people, I know the Ballarat boys and the other walker going and Jared as well, It's going to be great."
The 10km walk will be held at 8.30am on August 5 which is 1.30am, August 6 Ballarat time.
