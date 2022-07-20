The Courier

Ballarat youngsters set to take on the world at Under 20 World Athletics Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 20 2022 - 9:00am
SET TO SOAR: St Patrick's College students Cooper Sherman and Lachlan O'Keefe are off to the Under 20 World Athletics Championships in Colombia. Picture: Adam Trafford

TWO of St Patrick's College's brightest up-and-coming stars are flying to Miami this week en-route to Santiago de Cali in Colombia for the World Under 20 Athletic Championships.

