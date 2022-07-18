BUBBLY little fighter Tahlea is now four years old and busting to soon be on the move in a whizzy buggy mobility scooter, thanks largely to Ballarat Swans' efforts.
Tahlea survived meningococcal septicaemia strain W before her first birthday but has been unable to walk or crawl after losing some limbs and fingertips.
The youngster, who lives in regional Western Australia, captured the hearts and attention of the Ballarat community as one of the first major recipients for help from our grassroots 4EK movement in 2019.
The foundation has come to once more support Tahlea, who would otherwise face a lengthy wait for national disability funding for a custom-made whizzy buggy to get around and enjoy some independence.
Junior swans through to girls' football and senior football and netball ranks along with the extended community raised more than $8000 for Ballarat-based meningococcal foundation 4EK, raising awareness and support for survivors of the deadly bacterial disease nationwide.
The Ballarat Football Netball League club's effort includes an extra $1000 pulled together from junior action on Sunday in what was the Swans' second 4EK day, back bolder and stronger from pandemic interrupted seasons.
The 4EK foundation builds on the legacy of Ballarat paramedicine-nursing student Emma-Kate McGrath, who died five years ago after contracting the same meningococcal strain as Tahlea. She was 19 years old.
Emma-Kate's brother Mitch and plenty of their friends play for the Swans.
Foundation president Lucy Loader said the Swans made an amazing fundraising effort in what had been a long tough period for sporting clubs.
There were also key extra donations from Alfredton Laundry, Grow Kind terrariums, Elders Real Estate while Eureka Concrete purchased the club's special 4EK guernseys that can be worn in 4EK matches the next three years.
Western Bulldogs' star Bailey Smith's jumper also went up for auction.
"We're really channelling our fundraising now. Our big focus is helping families with a child who survives meningococcal and also to support Meningitis Australia, which are big at pushing the signs and symptoms for awareness," Ms Loader said.
"The club raised a lot of money on Saturday - the rooms were amazing and Abby (Emma-Kate's mum) spoke at the function - and we didn't really expect anything extra from the juniors, but they made a video and the girls all wore purple ribbons in their hair.
"Even the coach of the girls' football team wore a purple ribbon in his hair."
The 4EK foundation is urging families to make sure children and adolescent routine vaccinations are up-to-date, including the ACWY vaccine that is free for most young people under the National Immunisation Program.
More: 4ek.org.au.
