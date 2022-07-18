The Courier
Ballarat police give out more than 2000 anti-theft screws

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:33am, first published 7:00am
THIEVES SCREWED: Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman with one of the free anti-theft screws that are helping to reduce rego-plate crime in Ballarat. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat's latest Safe Plate Day has seen an even bigger response than the last - with police handing out more than 2000 anti-theft screws in a matter of hours.

