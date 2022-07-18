Ballarat's latest Safe Plate Day has seen an even bigger response than the last - with police handing out more than 2000 anti-theft screws in a matter of hours.
Police and other groups spent Saturday at Bunnings, responding to another huge crowd wanting to make sure they didn't become one of Ballarat's 297 victims of numberplate theft a year.
"There's been an excellent public response," Ballarat Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said.
"All up, 2100 screws were given out, which equates to 550 vehicles."
Leading Senior Sergeant Brendan Everard from the Ballarat Proactive Policing Unit said people unable to buy them in person could buy them from hardware shops across the city.
He said Bunnings donated Saturday's screws.
"Most of the screws were given out with instructions on what to do, as different car models sometimes require different screws for the front and back.
"We also had a couple of students that got involved in removing plates and putting them back with the new screws for the elderly."
He said it would help put a dent in numberplate thefts and petrol drive-off crimes in Ballarat.
"This was the first safe plate day I've done - and it was prompted by large numbers of people coming into the Ballarat station, asking for them.
"We could see the demand."
He urged the community to check the Ballarat Police Eyewatch page on Facebook for future Safe Plate days.
Other recent events at Ballarat and in Bacchus Marsh have both run out of stock.
Moorabool saw 73 reported numberplate thefts in the year ending March 30, while Hepburn saw 16 and Golden Plains, 12.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
