LITTLE clarity for extra worker help on Ballarat's increasingly "weary" healthcare system has failed to alleviate concerns in the aged care sector.
The Victorian Government named Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital at the weekend as one of 12 major hospitals to receive extra staffing, predominantly to ease patient flow in emergency care.
But there has been no word on a federal or state level for aged care support.
Bupa Aged Care Ballarat in Delacombe tops the state with Stawell's Eventide Homes for active COVID-19 infections in facility outbreaks, according to the latest Victorian health department data. Both have 28 active cases apiece, by the snapshot that showed at least 26 COVID-positive residents in Ballarat.
This comes after a COVID-19 outbreak in Nazareth House in April hit 63 residents and caused four deaths.
Aged and Community Care Providers Association interim chief executive Paul Sadler welcomed national cabinet's recommendations for continued mask wearing indoors and social distancing - messaging independently reiterated by Ballarat health and civic leaders last week.
But Mr Sadler was disappointed there had been no extra funding commitment to boost the aged care workforce or infection prevention.
The association had raised concerns with government given 31 per cent of aged care homes nationwide were managing COVID-19 outbreaks, there had been 223 deaths alone in the past two weeks and the virus wave was expected to hit harder as winter played out.
A Bupa spokesperson told The Courier the organisation had been working hard to protect Ballarat aged care residents but was mindful the situation could "change rapidly" under highly transmissible COVID-19 strains.
"When an outbreak occurs, we always follow guidance from the health authorities and the local public health unit and do not hesitate to put in place additional restrictions and protocols when they are needed to protect our residents and our people," the spokesperson said.
Grampians Health continues to maintain "heavily restricted" visitation on all state-run aged care in the city, having long-held a conservative approach to its residential aged care facilities.
There were 216 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ballarat on Monday with 1458 active infections. These are numbers Deakin epidemiologist Catherine Bennett warned to treat with caution last month with major under-reporting evident in the wake of Ballarat's 2214 active COVID-19 case peak in May.
Professor Bennett pointed to the health system as a gauge - and both Grampians Health's Ballarat Base and St John of God emergency departments continue to flag the strain.
Grampians Health hospitals chief operating officer Ben Kelly has ruled asking staff to forgo leave would be a "last resort" and that managing staff leave and rest was a "priority".
Mr Kelly said Grampians Health welcomed the premier's announcement for extra support and said details on this model were still to come.
"Our staff are doing an amazing job, but they are weary," Mr Kelly said.
"While the number of staff furloughed with COVID or the flu had been steady, we have started to see a rise in the number of staff unable to attend work due to illness or caring responsibilities over the past week.
"Staff availability remains an ongoing challenge that we're managing on a day-to-day basis, our staff are affected by the illnesses we see in the broader community, and are being responsible by staying away while they're unwell."
