Stars from the Melbourne Rebels rugby union squad were generous with their time at a wind-blown junior clinic in Ballarat at the weekend, taking enthusiastic young players through their paces.
The clinic, one of several organised by the Ballarat Highlanders Rugby Club, brought about 40 youngsters out to try passing and tackling with Allyssa Lolesio Pua, Trevor Hosea and Josh Canham before the club took on Bendigo.
Club secretary Jen Couzens said interest was growing slowly, and the club hoped to get a juniors program organised when there are enough numbers.
"We do get more and more questions about it each year, which is interesting," she said.
"(Clinics like this are) absolutely critical in growing rugby union across the country, in so many countries - particularly New Zealand - big names go down to the primary schools.
"The kids loved (the stars) - the blokes were really huge - and they got to hang out around the club as well, then they could see the seniors set up for the game in the afternoon.
"You can get your hands on a rugby ball in Ballarat without much trouble, but the support of the Rebels, seeing those pathways through, and linking in and engaging with the younger players, is so important."
The Highlanders take on Monash this weekend, and are planning another charity match for the New Year - more information on how to get involved is available through their Facebook page.
