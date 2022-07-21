The Courier

Ballarat Highlanders Rugby Club invites Melbourne Rebels for juniors clinic

By Alex Ford
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:00am
Melbourne Rebels Trevor Hosea and Josh Canham run the young players through some drills at the Highlanders' junior clinic. Pictures: Luke Hemer

Stars from the Melbourne Rebels rugby union squad were generous with their time at a wind-blown junior clinic in Ballarat at the weekend, taking enthusiastic young players through their paces.

