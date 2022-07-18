A truck has broken down on a critically narrow section of the Western Highway, keeping police busy before dawn on Tuesday.
The semi trailer conked out on an overpass over the Ararat rail line at Beaufort around 2am, causing havoc on the main road between Melbourne and Adelaide for almost four hours.
The bridge has two lanes, and also forms the end of a third lane for overtaking.
Ararat Police said they directed one lane through at a time, while the other was stopped.
Officers said the truck could not be moved until a mechanic was able to step in - and eventually heavy haulage took the vehicle away.
Meanwhile Operation Speedie has nabbed more than a dozen drivers allegedly doing the wrong thing around Ararat and roads west of Beaufort.
Police said last week's five-day operation saw six drivers picked up for speeding - including a woman driving at 70kmh in a 50 zone and man clocked at 83 in a 60 zone.
Officers gave warnings to another three drivers about their speed.
One driver was given an infringement for a traffic offence and another for using an unregistered vehicle.
On top of that, police allege they found a man for breaching an alcohol interlock condition. He was also found to be driving on a disqualified licence.
He will be summonsed appear in Ararat Magistrates Court at a later date, along with a man who allegedly returned a positive oral fluid test for drugs.
"Overall it was good to see majority of motorists were adhering to the speed limit and road rules," First Constable Blake Goodhew said.
"The overall focus was on speeding - targeting roads that generally have a less visible police presence , where motorists are not expecting to see police."
Another blitz - Operation Pirate - kicks off next week, targeting 'one-eyed' cars with broken headlights and other roadworthiness issues.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
